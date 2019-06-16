By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chunky Winter Vegetable Soup 400G

£ 0.75
£0.19/100g
½ of a can
  • Energy339kJ 80kcal
    4%
  • Fat1.2g
    2%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars4.8g
    5%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 170kJ / 40kcal

Product Description

  • Vegetable Soup.
  • VIBRANT & EARTHY A warming blend with fresh, rough chopped carrots and potatoes
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

 

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Vegetables (46%), Water, Red Lentils, Pearl Barley, Maize Starch, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Yellow Pea Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Salt, Yeast Extract, White Pepper, Leek Powder, Onion Powder, Turmeric, Garlic Powder, Flavouring.

Vegetables in varying proportions: Carrot, Onion, Swede, Parsnip, Potato, Red Pepper, Spinach, Leek.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 3½ mins, 900W 3 mins
Empty the contents into a non-metallic bowl and cover.
Heat on full power for 2 minutes (800W/900W).
Stir, then heat on full power for another 1 minute 30 seconds (800W), 1 minute (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring frequently.
Do not allow to boil.
Time: 3-4 minutes

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can (200g)
Energy170kJ / 40kcal339kJ / 80kcal
Fat0.6g1.2g
Saturates<0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate7.0g13.9g
Sugars2.4g4.8g
Fibre1.3g2.5g
Protein1.1g2.2g
Salt0.4g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Disgusting

1 stars

'A warming blend' is how this is described - I don't know who tasted this, either to produce it or describe it, but it is foul. Upon opening the tin there is an overwhelming smell of onion which totally takes over any other flavour or taste. It would even be vile as onion soup. If there was a zero star I would give it. A complete waste of money. Hideous.

Seasoning gone wrong!

2 stars

This would have been a great soup as it was full of nicely sized diced vegetables, the only problem was you could not taste them as it is over seasoned I was left with the taste of hot pepper. Glad I tried this before serving to my grand children as they would not have eaten it. Such a shame:(

I love this soup..so warming and filling..sometime

5 stars

I love this soup..so warming and filling..sometimes have it instead of a meal when I'm home late

Lovely

5 stars

A very nice soup. Both tasty and filling. I would definitely recommend this to anyone.

Good winter soup

5 stars

I always keep a tin in the store cupboard. This is a comforting and filling soup which is very tasty.

Great taste lot of vegetables

4 stars

I have been buying this soup for some months, it is a good soup for summer or winter.

