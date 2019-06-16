Tesco Chunky Winter Vegetable Soup 400G

Disgusting
'A warming blend' is how this is described - I don't know who tasted this, either to produce it or describe it, but it is foul. Upon opening the tin there is an overwhelming smell of onion which totally takes over any other flavour or taste. It would even be vile as onion soup. If there was a zero star I would give it. A complete waste of money. Hideous.
Seasoning gone wrong!
This would have been a great soup as it was full of nicely sized diced vegetables, the only problem was you could not taste them as it is over seasoned I was left with the taste of hot pepper. Glad I tried this before serving to my grand children as they would not have eaten it. Such a shame:(
I love this soup..so warming and filling..sometime
I love this soup..so warming and filling..sometimes have it instead of a meal when I'm home late
Lovely
A very nice soup. Both tasty and filling. I would definitely recommend this to anyone.
Good winter soup
I always keep a tin in the store cupboard. This is a comforting and filling soup which is very tasty.
Great taste lot of vegetables
I have been buying this soup for some months, it is a good soup for summer or winter.