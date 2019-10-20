Tesco Chunky Chicken Potato & Bacon Soup 400G

Tasty!
Great tasty soup, ideal for when I don't feel like cooking! A bit more chicken and bacon would be good though.
Good flavour & texturre
Useful standby Soup / Meal
I keep some tinned foods Handy, especially during the Winter Months, So I love to keep Soups as a good staple meal if it's not just a clear type, But with these Soups it's much more,because of the pieces of Chicken and lots of chunky vegetables. It's very tasty and filling. Can't beat it!!.with crusty bread.
Excellent soup
I've bought this a few times now and it's very good, if somewhat dearer than other Tesco soups for some reason. Seasoning required as it's quite bland without. I also add rice or barley just to pack it out. I would happily recommend this to soup lovers everywhere. I'd give five stars if it were priced better.
In need of better chicken..
The quality of the product could be better, the chicken in this soup is very poor, The rest of parts in this product are nice. The flavour for the bacon and potato parts are there, just feel the chicken is what lets it down the most. Easy to open can, and instructions are perfect.