Tesco Chunky Chicken Potato & Bacon Soup 400G

Tesco Chunky Chicken Potato & Bacon Soup 400G
£ 0.75
£0.19/100g
½ of a can
  • Energy423kJ 100kcal
    5%
  • Fat2.6g
    4%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars3.1g
    3%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 211kJ / 50kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken, potato & bacon soup.
  • RICH & ROUNDED Made with British chicken and smoked bacon for a light smoky flavour
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Water, Chicken (11%), Carrot, Potato (8%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Double Cream (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Bacon (1.5%) [Pork, Pork Fat, Water, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Cabbage, Yellow Pea Flour, Salt, Yeast Extract, Garlic Purée, Onion Powder, Leek, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Sugar, Leek Powder, Flavourings, Colour (Carotenes).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 3½ mins, 900W 3 mins
Empty contents into a non-metallic bowl and cover.
Heat on full power for 2 minutes (800W/900W).
Stir, then heat on full power for another 1 minute 30 seconds (800W), 1 minute (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring frequently.
Do not allow to boil.
Time: 3-4 minutes

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can (200g)
Energy211kJ / 50kcal423kJ / 100kcal
Fat1.3g2.6g
Saturates0.6g1.2g
Carbohydrate5.7g11.5g
Sugars1.5g3.1g
Fibre0.7g1.3g
Protein3.6g7.1g
Salt0.4g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Tasty!

4 stars

Great tasty soup, ideal for when I don't feel like cooking! A bit more chicken and bacon would be good though.

Good flavour & texturre

4 stars

Good flavour & texturre

Useful standby Soup / Meal

4 stars

I keep some tinned foods Handy, especially during the Winter Months, So I love to keep Soups as a good staple meal if it's not just a clear type, But with these Soups it's much more,because of the pieces of Chicken and lots of chunky vegetables. It's very tasty and filling. Can't beat it!!.with crusty bread.

Excellent soup

4 stars

I've bought this a few times now and it's very good, if somewhat dearer than other Tesco soups for some reason. Seasoning required as it's quite bland without. I also add rice or barley just to pack it out. I would happily recommend this to soup lovers everywhere. I'd give five stars if it were priced better.

In need of better chicken..

3 stars

The quality of the product could be better, the chicken in this soup is very poor, The rest of parts in this product are nice. The flavour for the bacon and potato parts are there, just feel the chicken is what lets it down the most. Easy to open can, and instructions are perfect.

