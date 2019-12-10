Pallini Limoncello 50Cl

Italian sunshine in a bottle - Perfecto!
Great bottle and nice to see a genuine Italian Limoncello. I see lots of it at the airport shops in Rome and Naples and great to be able to get back home.
Delicious!!
Best limoncello around!!! Flavour is much nicer than other brands.
Don’t waste money.
Tastes of alcohol, sugar and an after taste of artificial flavour . Not lemony at all. Just back from Rome and regretting not buying the good stuff. Too heavy to carry back with other luggage. This has supposedly won awards so I had high hopes for it. Shame. It’s a pale yellow sugary alcohol. Not nice at all. Disappointed.