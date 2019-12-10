By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
3.5(3)Write a review
Pallini Limoncello 50Cl
£ 11.50
£23.00/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • This refreshing lemon liqueur is crafted from an authentic family recipe created more than 100 years ago by the Pallini family. We do not use artificial flavoring, preservatives and the lemons are pesticides free. We carefully hand-pick them for optimal freshness and flavour.
  • Organic
  • High quality
  • Gold medal ISW, 2013
  • Diffords guide rating: 4.5/5, 2011
  • Gold medal - BTI international review of spirits 2009
  • Gold medal ISW, 2006
  • Super highly recommended best buy 90-95 wine enthusiast magazine 2006
  • Fat free
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 50cl
Information

Ingredients

Alcohol, Sugar, "Limone Costa d'Amalfi I.G.P." Lemon Peel Infuse, Natural Essences, Colouring: E102, No Phenylalanine

Alcohol Units

13

ABV

26% vol

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Chilled

Storage

In the fridge, not in the freezer

Warnings

  • Caution: don't expose the bottle to direct sunlight or to direct artificial light it may cause discoloration

Name and address

  • Pallini,
  • Via Tiburtina 1314,
  • 00131 Roma.

Return to

  • The Drinks Company Ltd,
  • 11 Foundry Court,
  • Foundry Lane,
  • Horsham,
  • West Sussex,
  • RH13 5PY.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

50cl

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
( Energy ) 232,46 kcal
-973,97 kJ
Carbohydrate 25gr

Safety information

View more safety information

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Italian sunshine in a bottle - Perfecto!

5 stars

Great bottle and nice to see a genuine Italian Limoncello. I see lots of it at the airport shops in Rome and Naples and great to be able to get back home.

Delicious!!

5 stars

Best limoncello around!!! Flavour is much nicer than other brands.

Don’t waste money.

1 stars

Tastes of alcohol, sugar and an after taste of artificial flavour . Not lemony at all. Just back from Rome and regretting not buying the good stuff. Too heavy to carry back with other luggage. This has supposedly won awards so I had high hopes for it. Shame. It’s a pale yellow sugary alcohol. Not nice at all. Disappointed.

