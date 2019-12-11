By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Fruit Salad Softies 160G

5(1)Write a review
Fruit Salad Softies 160G
£ 1.00
£0.63/100g

Product Description

  • Assorted fruit flavour gums Raspberry & Pineapple, Apple & Blackcurrant
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • Experience the tongue twisting world of Barratt. For over 150 years we've been creating fun, wonder and excitement!
  • So, go on, discover your favourite and make sweet memories.
  • No artificial colours & flavours
  • Pack size: 160g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Maize Starch, Water, Beef Gelatine, Acid (Citric Acid), Flavourings, Glazing Agents (Carnauba Wax, Beeswax), Colours (Anthocyanins, Paprika Extract), Plant Concentrates (Safflower, Spirulina)

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Tangerine Confectionery Ltd,
  • PO Box 255,
  • Pontefract,
  • WF8 9BT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • If you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please return the pack (along with details of when and where it was purchased) to:
  • Tangerine Confectionery Ltd,
  • Customer Services,
  • PO Box 255,
  • Pontefract,
  • WF8 9BT,
  • UK.
  • This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • barrattsweets.co.uk

Net Contents

160g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1511kJ
-356kcal
Fat 1.1g
of which saturates 0.8g
Carbohydrate 82.8g
of which sugars 64.0g
Fibre 0.5g
Protein 3.8g
Salt 0.06g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Tesco

5 stars

Nice sweet

Usually bought next

Barratt Refreshers Softies 160G

£ 1.00
£0.63/100g

Barratt Softies Dip Dab 160G

£ 1.00
£0.63/100g

Drumstick Squashies Rhubarb Custard

£ 1.00
£0.57/100g

Offer

Squashies Drumsticks 175G

£ 1.00
£0.57/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here