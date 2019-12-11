Silver Bay Point White 2.25 Litre

Product Description
- White British Wine
- Silver Bay Point's easy drinking style perfectly complements most tastes and moods.
- With hints of fresh & fragrant summer fruits, this styles is medium in sweetness and is perfect when served chilled over ice.
- Great for parties!
- British wine
- Fresh & fruity
- Only 79 calories per 125ml glass
- Produced from imported grape juice
- Pack size: 2.25l
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- With hints of fresh & fragrant summer fruits, this style is medium in sweetness and is perfect when served chilled over ice. A British wine made from the finest imported grape juice.
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
18
ABV
8% vol
Producer
Continental Wine and Food Ltd
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
WhiteGrapeBlend
Vinification Details
- Not applicable as Silver Bay Point is made with imported grape juice
History
- Not applicable as Silver Bay Point is made with imported grape juice
Regional Information
- Not applicable as Silver Bay Point is made with imported grape juice
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to Box
Storage
This product will stay fresh for up to six weeks after opening.
Produce of
Produced and packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Serve chilled
Warnings
- As the product is consumed the inner bag collapses ensuring that no air reaches the product and affects the taste.
Name and address
- Produced and packed by:
- CWF,
- HD2 1YY,
- UK.
Return to
- CWF,
- HD2 1YY,
- UK.
- www.silverbaypoint.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
2.25l ℮
Safety information
As the product is consumed the inner bag collapses ensuring that no air reaches the product and affects the taste.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019