Chocologic No Added Sugar Dark Chocolate 80G

Amazing chocolate, don’t know what I would do if they stopped making it. For health reasons I follow a very low sugar diet yet I have such a sweet tooth. Two or three squares of this after a meal does not raise blood sugar and is enough to satisfy cravings. I also make a fantastic concoction using double cream to make chocolate truffles which are to die for. Please keep supplying this Mr.Tesco
This chocolate is fantastic. No bitterness that usually comes with stevia sweetened desserts. Definitely satisfies the sweet tooth without the downside of ruining my nutrition goals.
Really nice chocolate, wouldn't know it's low sugar. That being said, the bar is a bit thin.
Delicious dark chocolate, and far less sugar than the real thing. Tastes the same though. Love it
Fantastic tasting dark chocolate and very low sugar content. Healthy chocolate. Why out of stock?
I use this as a treat on keto. Maybe I'm just used to it but to me it's just like any nice dark chocolate and a couple of squares a night keeps me on course and stops me raiding the chocolate cupboard in a weak moment.
LOOKING FOR A NO SUGAR CHOCOLATE BAR AND CAME ACROSS THIS ,I WAS VERY SURPRISED HOW GOOD IT TASTED . MY FRIENDS WERE ALSO IMPRESSED.
We all have different tastes I guess, but this is poor. Nice to see reduced sugar, but replaced with chemicals? Probably not the best direction. The taste, after-all that's why we want it, is 'thin', ok it is not a high cocoa product at 55% but it ought to be well 'chocolately'. It is not. It seems it has been probably produced for one purpose, to carry the low sugar label, not for taste or quality.
It has a nice snap to it and you can't tell that it's sweetened with stevia instead it sugar. Really tasty, but be careful since too much stevia can make you feel bloated!
Disgusting! The stevia in it, gives it a horrible taste. Better to buy ‘proper’ chocolate and have a smaller amount.