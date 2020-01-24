By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Chocologic No Added Sugar Dark Chocolate 80G

4(10)Write a review
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1808kJ

Product Description

  • No Added Sugar Belgian Plain Chocolate with Sweeteners (Steviol Glycosides)
  • 90% less sugar†
  • †90% less sugar compared to similar plain chocolate products in the UK market.
  • Indulgent dark chocolate created by our chocolatiers
  • No sugar added - Contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 80G
  • No sugar added

Information

Ingredients

Cocoa Mass, Alimentary Fibres (Dextrin, Inulin, Oligofructose), Sweeteners (Erythritol, Steviol Glycosides), Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Natural Flavouring (Vanilla), Plain Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 55% minimum

Allergy Information

  • Warning: May contain Milk, Nuts and Gluten (Wheat)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Name and address

  • RBL,
  • The Pump House,
  • 16 Queens Avenue,
  • Christchurch,
  • Dorset,
  • BH23 1BZ.

Net Contents

80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g contains1/6 of a pack (appox 4 segments of chocolate) contains%RI*RI* for an average adult
Energy 1808kJ240kJ8400kJ
-432kcal58kcal3%2000kcal
Fat 34.8g4.6g7%70g
of which saturates 21.9g2.9g15%20g
Carbohydrate 18.7g2.5g
of which sugars 3.2g0.4g0.4%90g
of which polyols 8.7g1.2g
Fibre 34.8g4.7g
Protein 5.3g0.7g
Salt 0.02g<0.01g<0.01%6g
Pack contains 6 servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

10 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Amazing chocolate for diabetics

5 stars

Amazing chocolate, don’t know what I would do if they stopped making it. For health reasons I follow a very low sugar diet yet I have such a sweet tooth. Two or three squares of this after a meal does not raise blood sugar and is enough to satisfy cravings. I also make a fantastic concoction using double cream to make chocolate truffles which are to die for. Please keep supplying this Mr.Tesco

Delicious!

5 stars

This chocolate is fantastic. No bitterness that usually comes with stevia sweetened desserts. Definitely satisfies the sweet tooth without the downside of ruining my nutrition goals.

Really nice chocolate, wouldn't know it's low suga

5 stars

Really nice chocolate, wouldn't know it's low sugar. That being said, the bar is a bit thin.

Tasty treat

5 stars

Delicious dark chocolate, and far less sugar than the real thing. Tastes the same though. Love it

Great taste, low sugar

5 stars

Fantastic tasting dark chocolate and very low sugar content. Healthy chocolate. Why out of stock?

Perfect keto treat

5 stars

I use this as a treat on keto. Maybe I'm just used to it but to me it's just like any nice dark chocolate and a couple of squares a night keeps me on course and stops me raiding the chocolate cupboard in a weak moment.

LOOKING FOR A NO SUGAR CHOCOLATE BAR AND CAME ACRO

5 stars

LOOKING FOR A NO SUGAR CHOCOLATE BAR AND CAME ACROSS THIS ,I WAS VERY SURPRISED HOW GOOD IT TASTED . MY FRIENDS WERE ALSO IMPRESSED.

Eat less nice chocolate.

1 stars

We all have different tastes I guess, but this is poor. Nice to see reduced sugar, but replaced with chemicals? Probably not the best direction. The taste, after-all that's why we want it, is 'thin', ok it is not a high cocoa product at 55% but it ought to be well 'chocolately'. It is not. It seems it has been probably produced for one purpose, to carry the low sugar label, not for taste or quality.

Yummy!

5 stars

It has a nice snap to it and you can't tell that it's sweetened with stevia instead it sugar. Really tasty, but be careful since too much stevia can make you feel bloated!

Vile!

1 stars

Disgusting! The stevia in it, gives it a horrible taste. Better to buy ‘proper’ chocolate and have a smaller amount.

