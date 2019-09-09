By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hooch Alcoholic Lemon Brew 440Ml

Hooch Alcoholic Lemon Brew 440Ml
£ 1.80
£4.10/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • A sparkling alcoholic lemon brew made with real lemons and natural lemon flavours, containing real juicy bits.
  • HoochLemonBrew.com
  • Hooch is truly a legend of the drinks world. Originally launched in 1995 we had a brief sabbatical in the noughties but are now firmly back in the nation's hands.
  • Our outrageously refreshing, alcoholic fruit brew comes in two flavours; the original lemon with its signature citrus hit and our new passion fruit and mango Hoola Hooch which has received rave reviews from all that have tried it.
  • Hooch is known for its no nonsense take on life, with original comedy and partying at festivals being two of our favourite pass times!
  • Contains 5% lemon juice
  • Contains sugar and sweetener
  • Pack size: 440ml

Information

Alcohol Units

1.8

ABV

4% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before End: See Base of Can

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Global Brands Ltd.,
  • S41 7JB.

Return to

  • Global Brands Ltd.,
  • S41 7JB.
  • (UK) +44(0)1246 216000
  • www.globalbrands.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

440ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

