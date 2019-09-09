Hooch Alcoholic Lemon Brew 440Ml
Product Description
- A sparkling alcoholic lemon brew made with real lemons and natural lemon flavours, containing real juicy bits.
- HoochLemonBrew.com
- Hooch is truly a legend of the drinks world. Originally launched in 1995 we had a brief sabbatical in the noughties but are now firmly back in the nation's hands.
- Our outrageously refreshing, alcoholic fruit brew comes in two flavours; the original lemon with its signature citrus hit and our new passion fruit and mango Hoola Hooch which has received rave reviews from all that have tried it.
- Hooch is known for its no nonsense take on life, with original comedy and partying at festivals being two of our favourite pass times!
- Contains 5% lemon juice
- Contains sugar and sweetener
- Pack size: 440ml
Information
Alcohol Units
1.8
ABV
4% vol
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before End: See Base of Can
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Name and address
- Global Brands Ltd.,
- S41 7JB.
Return to
- Global Brands Ltd.,
- S41 7JB.
- (UK) +44(0)1246 216000
- www.globalbrands.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
440ml ℮
