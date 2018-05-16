Lily's Kitchen Venison & Duck Dry Dog Food 1Kg

Product Description
- A Complete Dry Food for Adult Dogs - Venison and Duck
- Tailored for Adult Dogs for Optimum Health
- Specifically designed for your dog's mouth smooth edges for easy eating
- More crunch for cleaner teeth
- Open structure allows for optimum digestion and better absorption of nutrients
- Key Benefits
- Bone & joint support, immune system boost, prebiotics for healthy digestion
- Kitchen Rules
- Freshly prepared meat from muscles & organs including liver.
- No nasty dried meat or meat meal that's so hard for dogs to digest.
- Lots of healthy vegetables, orchard fruits & berries.
- Healthy herbs & botanicals.
- How We Make Our Food
- We specially source the finest ingredients + Carefully mix them + Gently steam them in small batches to preserve nutrients = Happy, healthy dogs
- What is our Complete Nutrition?
- Made with Love
- Our nutritionally complete recipes contain everything your dog needs to stay healthy.
- Prebiotics
- To encourage the growth of good bacteria for a healthy digestive system.
- Grain Free Recipe
- To minimise gluten intolerance, bloating & wind. Perfect for sensitive tummies.
- Natural Joint Care
- We add lots of glucosamine & chondroitin believed to slow or prevent the degeneration of cartilage which causes joint pain.
- No By-Product or Meat Meal
- The most digestible form of protein is from the goodness of freshly prepared meat, not rendered meals and fillers often described as 'dried meat'.
- Essential Nutrients
- Our exclusive recipe includes Omega 3 & 6, and chelated minerals to optimise nutrient absorption.
- Botanicals & Herbs for Health
- Dogs have evolved to eat herbs in nature over the centuries and often chew on rosemary and mint bushes in the garden. There's something that feels naturally nutritious about foraging for herbs. We've included all these below in this recipe to give your dog a natural boost from nature's pharmacy.
- Alfalfa - A rich source of minerals and vitamins
- Chickweed - Supports digestion to maintain optimal health and aids itchy skin
- Cleavers - To help detoxify the lymphatic system
- Golden Rod - Good for bladder and kidney health
- Nettles - Contains valuable phytonutrients
- Kelp - Promotes a glossy coat and healthy gums
- Dandelion Root - Perfect for the liver, kidneys and gall bladder
- Celery Seeds - May have a calming effect on the digestive system
- Milk Thistle - Helps reduce toxins and maintain good liver health
- Burdock Root - To support healthy liver and kidney function
- Marigold Petals - Can help to cleanse and support all organs, notably the skin
- Rosehips - A rich source of Vitamin C and antioxidants
- Our story
- Hello! Lily is the heart of our family. She's our adorable border terrier whose battle with itchy skin became the inspiration for our healthy pet food. Once we discovered what regular dog food was made from, we decided to cook all of Lily's food from scratch using proper, natural ingredients. The transformation in her health was so remarkable that we knew we had to share our secret. Every recipe we make is filled with ingredients chosen for their high nutritional content that give your pet a dry food that is nutritionally complete...
- ...and we think it's simply the best!
- Henrietta
- Founder & Lily's Owner
- Natural ingredients
- Complete Nutrition
- Grain Free Recipe
- Bone & Joint Support
- Immune System Boost
- Prebiotics for Healthy Digestion
- No Artificial Additives or Fillers
- Vet Approved
- Suitable for Sensitive Tummies
- Pack size: 1KG
Information
Ingredients
35% Freshly Prepared: Venison 13%, Duck 13%, Salmon 9%, Potatoes, Pea Protein, Lentils, Linseed, Peas, Dried Egg, Salmon Oil, Lamb Gravy, Nutritional Yeast, Vitamins & Chelated Minerals, Fructooligosaccharides 2.5g/kg, Mannan Oligosaccharides 2.5g/kg, Apples, Carrots, Blackberries, Cranberries, Spinach, Glucosamine 175mg/kg, Methylsulfonylmethane 175mg/kg, Chondroitin Sulphate 125mg/kg, Botanicals & Herbs: Alfalfa, Rosehips, Chickweed, Cleavers, Golden Rod, Nettles, Kelp, Celery Seeds, Milk Thistle, Dandelion Root, Burdock Root, Marigold Petals, Chicory Root
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.For best before date and batch details see top of bag.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Daily Feeding Guidelines
- See pack for feeding guidelines.
- 349kcal / 100g
- This is a nutritionally complete food for puppies and young dogs. Requirements depend on the amount of exercise, age, breed, environmental factors, gender, neutered status and individual variation. The chart can be used as a general guide, together with good sense and experience. For overweight dogs, daily amounts should be based on target weight not actual weight. A bowl of fresh water should be nearby.
- New to Lily's Kitchen?
- When serving your pet Lily's Kitchen for the first time transition over a period of a week, gradually increasing the ratio of Lily's Kitchen to your old food.
Name and address
- Lily's Kitchen,
- PO Box 59287,
- London,
- NW3 9JR.
Return to
- Get in touch
- Contact us by email at bark@lilyskitchen.co.uk or if you prefer the old fashioned way, please write to us at:
- Lily's Kitchen,
- PO Box 59287,
- London,
- NW3 9JR.
Net Contents
1kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents
|Crude Protein
|24%
|Crude Fats & Oils
|11%
|Crude Fibres
|2.5%
|Crude Ash
|6.5%
|Omega 6
|2.2%
|Omega 3
|2.3%
|Calcium
|1.5%
|Phosphorus
|1%
|Vitamin A
|15,000 IU
|Vitamin D
|2,250 IU
|Vitamin E
|100 IU
|Zinc Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate
|333mg
|Ferrous Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate
|333mg
|Manganous Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate
|223mg
|Cupric Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate
|150mg
|Organic Selenium S.cerevisiae CNCM I-3060
|130mg
|Calcium Iodate Anhydrous
|1.64mg
|Nutritional Additives (per kg)
|-
|Trace Elements:
|-
