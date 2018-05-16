By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lily's Kitchen Wild Campfire Stew 400G

Lily's Kitchen Wild Campfire Stew 400G
£ 2.25
£5.63/kg

Product Description

  • This is a nutritionally complete pet food for adult dogs 4 months +.
  • An irresistible grain free, complete recipe made with freshly prepared venison, pheasant and salmon and could be an alternative choice for dogs that may be allergic to the traditional protein sources
  • It's made with freshly prepared venison, pheasant and salmon. Each scrumptious serving is packed full of wholesome, tasty vegetables - potatoes (a source of potassium) and butternut squash (packed with vitamins A & C).
  • We also add in our unique blend of healthy herbs to give your dog some extra goodness in their meal.
  • What makes our food special?
  • This recipe is carefully crafted using natural ingredients with vitamins and minerals. Full of real, top notch freshly prepared meat and vegetables, it's completely
  • free from nasty meat meals and fillers.
  • At Lily's Kitchen, we believe pets deserve to eat proper food that's full of nourishing, natural ingredients. That's why we work closely with vets and nutritionists to create exceptional, delicious recipes, all given the paw of approval by our border terrier, Lily.

By Appointment to HRH The Prince of Wales Manufacturer of Pet Food Lily's Kitchen Ltd London

  • Proper food for dogs
  • With venison, pheasant & salmon
  • Grain free recipe
  • Complete nutrition
  • Freshly prepared proper meat
  • Vet approved recipe
  • Pack size: 400G
  • Contains omega 3 fatty acids, which may help support skin and fur

Information

Ingredients

65% Freshly Prepared: Venison (40%), Pheasant (15%), Salmon (10%), Potatoes (3%), Butternut Squash, Green Beans (1%), Apples, Vitamins & Chelated Minerals, Hemp Oil, Botanicals & Herbs: Golden Rod, Nettle, Aniseed, Celery Seed, Rosehips, Marigold Petals, Cleavers, Seaweed, Alfalfa, Milk Thistle, Dandelion Root, Burdock Root

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that handles Grains so traces may be present

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep it in the fridge and use within 2 days.For best before date and batch number see base of tin.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Daily Feeding Guidelines
  • It has everything your dog needs to stay healthy. Serve it at room temperature with a bowl of fresh water nearby.
  • Dog Size 1-5kg, Grams Per Day 90-300g
  • Dog Size 6-10kg, Grams Per Day 350-515g
  • Dog Size 11-15kg, Grams Per Day 555-700g
  • Dog Size 16-25kg, Grams Per Day 730-1025g
  • Use this chart as a general guide along with your own experience, as the servings can vary with age, breed, exercise and even weather. For overweight dogs, base your daily serving on target weight, not actual weight.

Return to

  • Need a helping paw?
  • lilyskitchen.com
  • +44 (0)20 7433 1863
  • Lily's Letterbox,
  • PO Box 59287,
  • London,
  • NW3 9JR,
  • UK.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents
Crude Protein10.4%
Crude Fat6.6%
Crude Ash2.4%
Crude Fibre0.8%
Moisture77%
Vitamin E20mg
Zinc (as Zinc Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate)25mg
Copper (as Copper (II) Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate)1mg
Manganese (as Manganese Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate)1.4mg
Iodine (as Calcium Iodate)0.75mg
Locust Bean Gum1g
107kcal/100g-
Additives (per kg)-
Vitamins:-
Trace Elements:-
Technological Additives:-

