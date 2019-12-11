Tesco Blue Stilton 454G

Unusual flavour
I've been eating and enjoying Stilton for years and generally love it whoever makes it or sells it. This variety has the most unusual flavour of any I've ever tried and actually isn't that pleasant at all. It was so different and not what I expected we unfortunately had to bin nearly all of it as none of the family liked the taste. A shame really as looks so appetizing and smells pretty normal.
Too crumbley
Bland tasting and crumbled to small bits rather than be sliced. Cheese needs to slice and stay sliced for most uses. Soups would be okay but taste is mostly missing. Good stilton tastes delecious and does not turn to bits. Maybe the digital age...
YYYUUUUUKKKKK
one of the worst examples of stilton I have tasted, it has just been binned
Absolutely awful , its tastes like pear drops which is quite unpleasant. I guess its cheap so that what you get.