By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Blue Stilton 454G

1.5(4)Write a review
Tesco Blue Stilton 454G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 3.00
£6.61/kg

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Per 30g
  • Energy510kJ 123kcal
    6%
  • Fat10.5g
    15%
  • Saturates6.9g
    35%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1700kJ / 410kcal

Product Description

  • BLUE STILTON cheese. Full fat blue veined hard cheese
  • Handcrafted by our cheesemakers for a rich, bold flavour
  • Handcrafted by our cheesemakers for a rich, bold flavour
  • Pack size: 454g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Blue Stilton Cheese (Milk).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

15 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

454g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1700kJ / 410kcal510kJ / 123kcal
Fat35.0g10.5g
Saturates23.0g6.9g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.0g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein23.7g7.1g
Salt2.0g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Unusual flavour

1 stars

I've been eating and enjoying Stilton for years and generally love it whoever makes it or sells it. This variety has the most unusual flavour of any I've ever tried and actually isn't that pleasant at all. It was so different and not what I expected we unfortunately had to bin nearly all of it as none of the family liked the taste. A shame really as looks so appetizing and smells pretty normal.

Too crumbley

3 stars

Bland tasting and crumbled to small bits rather than be sliced. Cheese needs to slice and stay sliced for most uses. Soups would be okay but taste is mostly missing. Good stilton tastes delecious and does not turn to bits. Maybe the digital age...

YYYUUUUUKKKKK

1 stars

one of the worst examples of stilton I have tasted, it has just been binned

Absolutely awful , its tastes like pear drops whic

1 stars

Absolutely awful , its tastes like pear drops which is quite unpleasant. I guess its cheap so that what you get.

Usually bought next

Tesco French Brie 500G

This product is only available for delivery between 13/12/2019 and 31/12/2019.

£ 2.50
£5.00/kg

This product is only available for delivery between 13/12/2019 and 31/12/2019.

Castello Extra Creamy Brie 200G

£ 1.95
£0.98/100g

Creamfields French Brie 200G

£ 0.79
£3.95/kg

Tesco Wensleydale Cranberry Cheese 200 G

£ 1.75
£8.75/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here