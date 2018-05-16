Lily's Kitchen Beef, Potato & Vegetable Dinner 400G

Product Description
- This is a nutritionally complete pet food for adult dogs 4 months +.
- A delicious, complete recipe made with fresh beef and heaps of tasty produce.
- We've put in potato, carrots, broccoli, green beans and apples - and beneficial herbs, plus all the essential vitamins and minerals your dog needs for a really healthy diet.
- This recipe is grain free and full of natural and nutritious ingredients, and comes in a size that's just right for smaller dogs.
- What makes our food special?
- This recipe is carefully crafted using natural ingredients with vitamins and minerals. Full of real, top notch fresh meat and vegetables, it's completely free from nasty meat meals and fillers.
- At Lily's Kitchen, we believe pets deserve to eat proper food that's full of nourishing, natural ingredients. That's why we work closely with vets and nutritionists to create exceptional, delicious recipes, all given the paw of approval by our border terrier, Lily.
- Proper food for dogs
- With beef, potatoes & carrots
- Grain free recipe
- Complete nutrition
- Fresh proper meat
- Vet approved recipe
- Pack size: 400G
- With vitamins B12, B6, and iron, essential for good health
60% Fresh Beef, Potatoes (3%), Carrots (3%), Apples, Green Beans, Broccoli, Vitamins & Chelated Minerals, Flaxseed, Botanicals & Herbs: Golden Rod, Nettle, Aniseed, Celery Seed, Rosehips, Marigold Petals, Cleavers, Seaweed, Alfalfa, Milk Thistle, Dandelion Root, Burdock Root
- Made in a factory that handles Grains so traces may be present
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep it in the fridge and use within 2 days.For best before date and batch number see base of tin.
Made in the EU
- Daily Feeding Guidelines
- It has everything your dog needs to stay healthy. Serve it at room temperature with a bowl of fresh water nearby.
- Dog Size 1-5kg, Grams per day 90-300g
- Dog Size 6-10kg, Grams per day 350-515g
- Dog Size 11-15kg, Grams per day 555-700g
- Dog Size 16-25kg, Grams per day 730-1025g
- Use this chart as a general guide along with your own experience, as the servings can vary with age, breed, exercise and even weather. For overweight dogs, base your daily serving on target weight, not actual weight.
- Lily's Letterbox,
- PO Box 59287,
- London,
- NW3 9JR,
- UK.
- Need a helping paw?
- lilyskitchen.com
- +44 (0)20 7433 1863
400g ℮
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents
|Crude Protein
|9.8%
|Crude Fat
|6.9%
|Crude Ash
|1.7%
|Crude Fibre
|0.4%
|Moisture
|74%
|Vitamin D3
|200 IU
|Vitamin E
|20mg
|Zinc (as Zinc Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate)
|15mg
|Manganese (as Manganese Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate)
|1.4mg
|Iodine (as Calcium Iodate)
|0.75mg
|Locust Bean Gum
|1g
|125kcal/100g
|Additives (per kg)
|Vitamins:
|Trace Elements:
|Technological Additives:
