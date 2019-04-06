By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Old Westminster Cream 70Cl

5(2)Write a review
Old Westminster Cream 70Cl
£ 3.60
£3.60/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Fortified British Wine
  • Smooth and sweet with a rich, full bodied taste. Old Westminster Cream is produced to the highest standard and in the finest tradition.
  • Produced in the finest tradition
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Smooth and sweet with a rich, full bodied taste

Alcohol Units

9.1

ABV

13% vol

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

To enjoy as its best, store in a cool, dark place and consume within 2 months of opening.

Preparation and Usage

  • Delicious served at room temperature or over ice.

Name and address

  • Produced & bottled by:
  • CWF,
  • HD2 1YY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • CWF,
  • HD2 1YY,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

FANTASTIC AND COMFORTING !"0

5 stars

Fantastic and comforting. No nasty after taste and so so cheap ! It'll keep yer toes warm ...

Superb buy.

5 stars

Lovely for making trifle with, much cheaper than Sherry and just as tasty.

