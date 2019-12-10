By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Snowball 113Ml & 2 Truffles Gift Set

Snowball 113Ml & 2 Truffles Gift Set
£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Delicious Snowball & Two Smooth Swiss Chocolate Lemon Truffles
  • www.thesecrettruffletier.com
  • Snowball
  • A refreshing tangy mix of lemonade, advocaat and lime.
  • Lemon Truffles
  • Traditional ganache filing made with Swiss white chocolate and fresh cream, flavoured with a hint of lemon and alcohol, encased in a smooth, rich white chocolate shell.

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
  • May Contain: Nuts

Tasting Notes

  • A refreshing tangy mix of lemonade, advocaat and lime

Alcohol Units

0.4

ABV

3.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

SnowballStore in a cool dark place For Best Before See Bottle. Lemon Truffles Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight & strong odours. Best Before: See Base of Pack.

Produce of

Packed and distributed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Snowball
  • Served chilled.
  • Shake before use.

Name and address

  • Packed by:
  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Beech House,
  • Melbourn Science Park,
  • Melbourn,
  • SG8 6HB.

Distributor address

  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Beech House,
  • Melbourn Science Park,
  • Melbourn,
  • SG8 6HB

Return to

  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Beech House,
  • Melbourn Science Park,
  • Melbourn,
  • SG8 6HB.
  • www.bluetreegifts.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

