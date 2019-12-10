Snowball 113Ml & 2 Truffles Gift Set

Product Description
- Delicious Snowball & Two Smooth Swiss Chocolate Lemon Truffles
- Snowball
- A refreshing tangy mix of lemonade, advocaat and lime.
- Lemon Truffles
- Traditional ganache filing made with Swiss white chocolate and fresh cream, flavoured with a hint of lemon and alcohol, encased in a smooth, rich white chocolate shell.
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
- May Contain: Nuts
Tasting Notes
- A refreshing tangy mix of lemonade, advocaat and lime
Alcohol Units
0.4
ABV
3.5% vol
Alcohol Type
Mixed Drinks
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
SnowballStore in a cool dark place For Best Before See Bottle. Lemon Truffles Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight & strong odours. Best Before: See Base of Pack.
Produce of
Packed and distributed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Snowball
- Served chilled.
- Shake before use.
Lower age limit
18 Years
- Snowball 113ml e
- Lemon Truffles 19g e
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Fresh Cream (Milk), Glucose, Sorbitol, Alcohol (1%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Lemon Oil (Emulsifier) Soya Lecithin, Natural Flavouring, White Chocolate contains minimum 30% Cocoa Butter, minimum 20% Milk Solids
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g: Energy 2199 kJ / 527 kcal Fat 35.9 g - Of which Saturates 22.5 g Carbohydrate 46.1 g - Of which Sugars 42.4 g Fibre 0.4 g Protein 5.6 g Salt 0.0 g
