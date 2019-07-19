Hula Hoops Puft Beef 6X15g

Great taste with a lot less calories.
Great taste with a lot less calories.
Super yummy
I tried the salted versionof these and really liked them, but wasn’t sure if I would like these! These are really yummy, they are strong flavoured, melt in your mouth and so different to normal hula hoops. At 72 calories a go they are great for on a diet! I would definitely recommend!
72 Calories
Amazing only 72 Calories!! Great for a snack, the flavour is full on and tasty, I personally find these light, kind off like skips.
amazing!
i love these the flavour was amazing! light and crunchy as well as full of flavour only a few sins per pack made the perfect for that naughty little treat.
I love these, they are so tasty, this is my favour
I love these, they are so tasty, this is my favourite flavour. I have them with a sandwich or just in the car for a snack on the run. Delicious 👍 #Ad
tasty crunch
they are full of flavour and have a lovely crunch to them. Great for vegans and if your on a slimming plan. Would recommend to anyone.
Very tasty snack
I've tried salted and the beef flavour and really enjoyed the beef one..my daughter prefers the salted. It's worth noting the beef one is suitable for Vegetarians and both flavours are dairy and soya free which is great if you need to avoid those.
Tasty and unusual
Lovely flavour. Light and fluffy. Great snack as part of a healthy, balanced diet, whilst only 72 calories!
Fave new snack!
These are so tasty! Was super surprised by how low in calories they are too! Would definitely recommend, I'm on Slimming World and only 3.5 syns too which makes them even better!
Very tasty
Defo one of m favourate snacks, with only 72 kcal and full of flavour net to try the chilli