By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Hula Hoops Puft Beef 6X15g

5(22)Write a review
image 1 of Hula Hoops Puft Beef 6X15g
£ 1.70
£1.89/100g
Each 15g pack contains
  • Energy301kJ 72kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.0g
    4%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars<0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt0.30g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2006kJ

Product Description

  • Beef Flavour Wheat & Potato Snacks
  • Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy, including regular exercise.
  • Let yourself float away with puft...
  • The wonderfully light, crispy and ever so tasty, hoopy snack from the Hula Hoops family.
  • Our Promise to you...
  • Hula Hoops Puft are cooked with 100% sunflower oil and are completely free from all artificial flavours, colours and MSG. Of course they still taste great!
  • Why not try our other delicious flavours.
  • Each 15g pack contains 301kJ/72kcal
  • Light and crispy puffed hoops
  • Cooked with 100% sunflower oil
  • No MSG
  • No artificial flavours or colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 90g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Dried Potato, Sunflower Oil (19%), Beef Flavour [Dried Yeast Extract, Salt, Sugar, Dried Onion, Natural Flavourings, Dried Garlic, Carrot Powder, Leek Powder, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Citric Acid, Ground Cinnamon, Colour: Paprika Extract], Rice Flour, Yeast Extract, Emulsifier: E471

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

15g pack = 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • FREEPOST KP SNACKS.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any questions or comments, or write to our Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack and contents, stating when and where purchased.
  • Tel: Freephone (UK) 0800 526078 (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
  • Republic of Ireland 1800 620415
  • Mail: FREEPOST KP SNACKS.
  • ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited, P.O. Box No. 4, Ashby-de-la-Zouch, Leicestershire, LE65 2UQ, UK.
  • Email via: www.kpsnacks.com

Net Contents

6 x 15g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 15g Pack
Energy 2006kJ301kJ
-478kcal72kcal
Fat 20g3.0g
of which Saturates 1.9g0.3g
Carbohydrate 64g9.6g
of which Sugars 1.9g<0.5g
Fibre 4.0g0.6g
Protein 9.0g1.4g
Salt 2.0g0.30g
15g pack = 1 serving--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

22 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great taste with a lot less calories.

5 stars

Great taste with a lot less calories.

Super yummy

5 stars

I tried the salted versionof these and really liked them, but wasn’t sure if I would like these! These are really yummy, they are strong flavoured, melt in your mouth and so different to normal hula hoops. At 72 calories a go they are great for on a diet! I would definitely recommend!

72 Calories

5 stars

Amazing only 72 Calories!! Great for a snack, the flavour is full on and tasty, I personally find these light, kind off like skips.

amazing!

5 stars

i love these the flavour was amazing! light and crunchy as well as full of flavour only a few sins per pack made the perfect for that naughty little treat.

I love these, they are so tasty, this is my favour

5 stars

I love these, they are so tasty, this is my favourite flavour. I have them with a sandwich or just in the car for a snack on the run. Delicious 👍 #Ad

tasty crunch

5 stars

they are full of flavour and have a lovely crunch to them. Great for vegans and if your on a slimming plan. Would recommend to anyone.

Very tasty snack

5 stars

I've tried salted and the beef flavour and really enjoyed the beef one..my daughter prefers the salted. It's worth noting the beef one is suitable for Vegetarians and both flavours are dairy and soya free which is great if you need to avoid those.

Tasty and unusual

5 stars

Lovely flavour. Light and fluffy. Great snack as part of a healthy, balanced diet, whilst only 72 calories!

Fave new snack!

5 stars

These are so tasty! Was super surprised by how low in calories they are too! Would definitely recommend, I'm on Slimming World and only 3.5 syns too which makes them even better!

Very tasty

5 stars

Defo one of m favourate snacks, with only 72 kcal and full of flavour net to try the chilli

1-10 of 22 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Space Raiders Beef 8 Pack X 11.8G

£ 1.00
£1.06/100g

Kp Skips Prawn Cocktail Crisps 6 X 13.1G

£ 1.00
£1.28/100g

Hula Hoops Puft Salt & Vinegar Crisps 6 X 15 G

£ 1.70
£1.89/100g

Walkers Quavers Cheese Snacks 6 X 16 G

£ 1.50
£1.57/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here