Tesco Pork Crackling Leg 1Kg

Excellent value - Excellent taste!
This was really good! Tasty, tender, and the crackling was already salted, so all I had to do was pop it in the oven! Amazing value for half price too!
Great Tasting Pork
This pork is the best we have had in years I followed the cooking instructions supplied and it was just perfect, lovely and moist with fabulous crackling and a great flavour will definitely buy again.
Short date
Nice meat but ordered online and only had short date on it along with several other items of online shopping
Meat was lean but salty.
Contains palm oil
Ingredients: Pork, salt, PALM OIL. WHY? Wouldn't have bought if I'd known. Can't believe I have to read the ingredients of a joint of meat! Will not buy again.
Quality good but way too salty. Customers can add their own salt!!
Very tasty. It cooked perfectly, with lovely crispy crackling. Excellent value too.
Its the worst piece of pork i have ever had it was too salty and i didnt use any salt on it. It all went in the bin. I wont buy it again what a waste! Never had this problem before
Excellent Pork Crackling Joint
These Pork Crackling Joints are excellent, we are never dissapointed, and you get lovely crackling if you get it right!
No palm oil!
why on earth is there palm oil in/on it?! what about the rain forests?!!!!!