Tesco Pork Crackling Leg 1Kg

£ 5.00
£5.00/kg
Typical values per 100g: Energy 885kJ / 213kcal

Product Description

  • Boneless, rind-on leg of pork.
  • From trusted farms. Working with selected farmers that we trust, to ensure high welfare standards and consistant quality. This rindless joint is ready to roast with bone removed, and tied for easier carving.
  • Rolled and tied, and scored for crispy crackling.
  • Pack size: 1kg

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 1 hour 30 mins
Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven and cook for 1 hour. Increase the oven temperature to 220oC/Fan 200oC/Gas 7 and cook for remaining 30 minutes. Remove strings and crackling, carve and serve.

Produce of

Produced in the EU, using pork from the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove pork from packaging and rest at room temperature for 10 minutes before roasting.

    Tip - For an even more succulent joint, baste with the cooking juices half-way through roasting.

     

Number of uses

Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1kg

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy885kJ / 213kcal
Fat15.2g
Saturates5.1g
Carbohydrate0g
Sugars0g
Fibre0g
Protein19.0g
Salt0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)-
As Sold.-

12 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

Excellent value - Excellent taste!

5 stars

This was really good! Tasty, tender, and the crackling was already salted, so all I had to do was pop it in the oven! Amazing value for half price too!

Great Tasting Pork

5 stars

This pork is the best we have had in years I followed the cooking instructions supplied and it was just perfect, lovely and moist with fabulous crackling and a great flavour will definitely buy again.

Short date

2 stars

Nice meat but ordered online and only had short date on it along with several other items of online shopping

Meat was lean but salty.

3 stars

Meat was lean but salty.

Contains palm oil

1 stars

Ingredients: Pork, salt, PALM OIL. WHY? Wouldn't have bought if I'd known. Can't believe I have to read the ingredients of a joint of meat! Will not buy again.

Quality good but way too salty. Customers can add

3 stars

Quality good but way too salty. Customers can add their own salt!!

Very tasty. It cooked perfectly, with lovely crisp

5 stars

Very tasty. It cooked perfectly, with lovely crispy crackling. Excellent value too.

Its the worst piece of pork i have ever had it was

1 stars

Its the worst piece of pork i have ever had it was too salty and i didnt use any salt on it. It all went in the bin. I wont buy it again what a waste! Never had this problem before

Excellent Pork Crackling Joint

5 stars

These Pork Crackling Joints are excellent, we are never dissapointed, and you get lovely crackling if you get it right!

No palm oil!

1 stars

why on earth is there palm oil in/on it?! what about the rain forests?!!!!!

