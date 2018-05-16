Pcc Brands Baby Jelly With Shea Butter 368G

Product Description
- Baby Jelly with Shea Butter
- Enjoy the smoothness of PCC's Baby Jelly on your skin.
- Great for all the family, helps relieves dryness and chapped skin, for hands, feet, elbows and body.
- Pack size: 368G
Information
Ingredients
Petrolatum, Shea Butter Extract & Parfum
Warnings
- USE: FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY, ON DRY SKIN
- Warnings:
- Do not apply over deep puncture wounds, infections or lacerations
- If redness or swelling develops, consult a physician promptly. Keep out of reach of children
- If swallowed get medical help or contact a poison control center right away
- Avoid contact with eyes.
Net Contents
368g
Safety information
