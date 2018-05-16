Pak's Coconut Oil Cream 500G

Product Description
- 100% Pure Coconut
- Manufactured and developed to the highest possible standards, to ensure the freshest product for use by you.
- For skin and hair nutrients
- Natural ingredients
- Great for hair - adds volume and shine to hair, while making it feel healthier
- Wonderful for skin - excellent as a moisturiser
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
Coconut Oil (Cocos Nucifera)
Storage
Store at room temperature.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for use: For soft skin and hair, apply to the desired area as required.
Warnings
- For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. If skin sensitivity occurs, discontinue use. Keep our of reach of children. Do not use if seal is broken or missing.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Distributor address
- Pak Cosmetics,
- London,
- N4 3EF,
- U.K.
Return to
- Pak Cosmetics,
- London,
- N4 3EF,
- U.K.
Net Contents
500g ℮
Safety information
For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. If skin sensitivity occurs, discontinue use. Keep our of reach of children. Do not use if seal is broken or missing.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020