Tesco Seafood Selection 350G
Offer
- Energy396kJ 94kcal5%
- Fat1.3g2%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars0.1g<1%
- Salt1.0g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 341kJ / 81kcal
Product Description
- Cooked Farmed Mussel Meat (Mytilus chilensis), Wild Caught Cooked Squid (Loligo spp) and Peeled and Cooked Farmed King Prawns (Litopenaeus Vannamei) in a Protective Ice Glaze
- CAREFULLY PREPARED A selection of king prawns, squid rings and rope grown mussels
- CAREFULLY PREPARED A selection of king prawns, squid rings and rope grown mussels
- Pack size: 350g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Mussels (Mollusc) (42%), Squid (28%) (Squid (Mollusc), Salt), King Prawn (28%) (King Prawn (Crustacean), Salt).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.
Produce of
Farmed in Vietnam, Packed in the U.K.
Number of uses
3 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.
Recycling info
Bag. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
350g e (net weight excluding ice glaze)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|341kJ / 81kcal
|396kJ / 94kcal
|Fat
|1.1g
|1.3g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|2.3g
|2.7g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.5g
|Protein
|15.2g
|17.6g
|Salt
|0.9g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019