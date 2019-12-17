By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Seafood Selection 350G

Tesco Seafood Selection 350G
£ 4.00
£1.15/100g

Offer

1/3 of a pack contains
  • Energy396kJ 94kcal
    5%
  • Fat1.3g
    2%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 341kJ / 81kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked Farmed Mussel Meat (Mytilus chilensis), Wild Caught Cooked Squid (Loligo spp) and Peeled and Cooked Farmed King Prawns (Litopenaeus Vannamei) in a Protective Ice Glaze
  • CAREFULLY PREPARED A selection of king prawns, squid rings and rope grown mussels
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mussels (Mollusc) (42%), Squid (28%) (Squid (Mollusc), Salt), King Prawn (28%) (King Prawn (Crustacean), Salt).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.

Produce of

Farmed in Vietnam, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g e (net weight excluding ice glaze)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy341kJ / 81kcal396kJ / 94kcal
Fat1.1g1.3g
Saturates0.3g0.3g
Carbohydrate2.3g2.7g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0.4g0.5g
Protein15.2g17.6g
Salt0.9g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

