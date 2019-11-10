Tesco Raw Squid Rings 300G

Decent quality and ok price
Decent quality and ok price
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 241kJ / 57kcal
INGREDIENTS: Squid (Mollusc), Salt.
Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Heat in a little oil in a heavy based frying pan or wok.
Stir fry for 3 minutes.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Packed in the U.K.
This pack contains 3 servings
Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
300g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/3 of a pack (100g)
|Energy
|241kJ / 57kcal
|241kJ / 57kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|1.0g
|1.0g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.6g
|Protein
|12.4g
|12.4g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019