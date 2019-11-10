By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Raw Squid Rings 300G

£ 4.50
£15.00/kg
Typical values per 100g: Energy 241kJ / 57kcal

Product Description

  • Squid rings (Todarodes pacificus) in a protective ice glaze.
  • CAUGHT AT SEA Carefully prepared and individually frozen to help manage portions
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Squid (Mollusc), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Heat in a little oil in a heavy based frying pan or wok.
Stir fry for 3 minutes.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the refrigerator.
  • Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.

Number of uses

This pack contains 3 servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of a pack (100g)
Energy241kJ / 57kcal241kJ / 57kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate1.0g1.0g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0.6g0.6g
Protein12.4g12.4g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Decent quality and ok price

