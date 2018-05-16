Chinese Miracle Ointment 56.6G

Product Description
- Ointment
- Chinese Miracle OE supplys Vitamin E, Wheat Germ Oil and Aloe to the skin. Softens fine lines, scars, wrinkles and moisturises.
- For dry skin, wrinkles & stretch marks
- With moringa oil
- Pack size: 56.6G
Information
Ingredients
Petrolatum, Paraffin, Tocopherol, Eugenia Caryophyllus (Clove) Leaf Oil Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract Isopropyl Myristate, Moringa Pterygosperma Seed Oil, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Triticum Vulgare (Wheat) Germ Oil
Preparation and Usage
- Use daily, massage directly to affected areas.
Warnings
- External use only
- KEEP OUT OF REACH FROM CHILDREN
Name and address
- PCC Brands,
- N17 0QT,
- UK.
Return to
- PCC Brands,
- N17 0QT,
- UK.
- pccbrands.com
Net Contents
56.6g ℮
Safety information
External use only KEEP OUT OF REACH FROM CHILDREN
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020