By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Chinese Miracle Ointment 56.6G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Chinese Miracle Ointment 56.6G
£ 5.00
£8.84/100g

Product Description

  • Ointment
  • Chinese Miracle OE supplys Vitamin E, Wheat Germ Oil and Aloe to the skin. Softens fine lines, scars, wrinkles and moisturises.
  • For dry skin, wrinkles & stretch marks
  • With moringa oil
  • Pack size: 56.6G

Information

Ingredients

Petrolatum, Paraffin, Tocopherol, Eugenia Caryophyllus (Clove) Leaf Oil Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract Isopropyl Myristate, Moringa Pterygosperma Seed Oil, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Triticum Vulgare (Wheat) Germ Oil

Preparation and Usage

  • Use daily, massage directly to affected areas.

Warnings

  • External use only
  • KEEP OUT OF REACH FROM CHILDREN

Name and address

  • PCC Brands,
  • N17 0QT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • PCC Brands,
  • N17 0QT,
  • UK.
  • pccbrands.com

Net Contents

56.6g ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

External use only KEEP OUT OF REACH FROM CHILDREN

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here