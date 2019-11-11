By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 50 Sausage Rolls 800G

3(12)Write a review
Tesco 50 Sausage Rolls 800G
£ 1.25
£0.16/100g
2 sausage rolls
  • Energy365kJ 88kcal
    4%
  • Fat5.3g
    8%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1304kJ / 313kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned pork filling wrapped in puff pastry.
  • Pork lightly seasoned with sage, wrapped in flaky puff pastry
  • Pack size: 800g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Pork (10%), Pork Fat (2%), Rapeseed Oil, Pork Rind, Salt, Sage, Caramelised Sugar, White Pepper, Raising Agent (Ammonium Carbonate), Nutmeg.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Oven 190°C/ Fan 190°C/ Gas 5 20-25 mins Preheat oven. Remove all packaging. Place sausage rolls evenly on a baking tray, seal side down, at least 2.5cm apart. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20-25 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking. Top Tip: Brush with milk or beaten egg before cooking for a golden finish.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Remove all packaging.

Produce of

Packed in Republic of Ireland, using pork from the EU

Number of uses

25 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

800g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1304kJ / 313kcal365kJ / 88kcal
Fat19.0g5.3g
Saturates9.0g2.5g
Carbohydrate26.3g7.4g
Sugars2.8g0.8g
Fibre2.0g0.6g
Protein8.1g2.3g
Salt1.0g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

12 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Not recommended

1 stars

Not good , better to pay a bit more

Bundles of pastry

5 stars

These sausage rolls were absolute top nosh. The purest of scrans. Melted in my mouth and the pastry crumbled away into my throat like a butter, was so peng. So cheap I could of got additcted to them! Had them at my little girls birthday party and everyone commented on how fabulous they were. They were the talk of the party! Would recommend to everyone except those pesky vegetarians haha, don't get why you would be a vegetarian when these bundles of joy are around in the world. I love you tesco <3

Disappointed

2 stars

There was hardly any sausage meat just pastry and they were not very good. Very disappointed

Disappointing!

2 stars

This was the last time I shall buy these. Over time the amount of "sausage" (or whatever they actually use to simulate pork these days!) has deminished to the point where I do not believe there is ANY real meat left, just some lightly flavoured goo. I dread to think what is actually in these now, like so many Tesco foods it has been diluted for maximum profit.

Sausage rolls

5 stars

Good quality. Tasty.

Absolutely delicious hot or cold but especially ta

5 stars

Absolutely delicious hot or cold but especially tasty fresh from the oven! :)

Do not waste your money on these

1 stars

The worst sausage rolls I have ever bought. All pastry and no meat.

Disappointed

3 stars

We do like these sausage rolls there good for going in lunchboxes. It’s just a shame that week after week they havnt got any despite that they are on the website and there is no out of stock on them Very disappointing

Perfect for party / buffet but a little too salty

4 stars

Perfect for party / buffet but a little too salty

Poor Quality

1 stars

Originally these had a sausage filling ....now it is tasteless mush will not buy again!

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco 26 Pork Cocktail Sausages 312G

£ 1.00
£0.32/100g

Tesco 25 Frozen Cheese And Onion Rolls 375G

£ 1.00
£0.27/100g

Tesco 12 Pigs In Blankets 240G

£ 2.00
£8.34/kg

Offer

Tesco 56 Pork Cocktail Sausages 672G

£ 2.80
£4.17/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here