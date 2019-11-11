Tesco 50 Sausage Rolls 800G

Not recommended
Not good , better to pay a bit more
Bundles of pastry
These sausage rolls were absolute top nosh. The purest of scrans. Melted in my mouth and the pastry crumbled away into my throat like a butter, was so peng. So cheap I could of got additcted to them! Had them at my little girls birthday party and everyone commented on how fabulous they were. They were the talk of the party! Would recommend to everyone except those pesky vegetarians haha, don't get why you would be a vegetarian when these bundles of joy are around in the world. I love you tesco <3
Disappointed
There was hardly any sausage meat just pastry and they were not very good. Very disappointed
Disappointing!
This was the last time I shall buy these. Over time the amount of "sausage" (or whatever they actually use to simulate pork these days!) has deminished to the point where I do not believe there is ANY real meat left, just some lightly flavoured goo. I dread to think what is actually in these now, like so many Tesco foods it has been diluted for maximum profit.
Sausage rolls
Good quality. Tasty.
Absolutely delicious hot or cold but especially tasty fresh from the oven! :)
Do not waste your money on these
The worst sausage rolls I have ever bought. All pastry and no meat.
Disappointed
We do like these sausage rolls there good for going in lunchboxes. It’s just a shame that week after week they havnt got any despite that they are on the website and there is no out of stock on them Very disappointing
Perfect for party / buffet but a little too salty
Poor Quality
Originally these had a sausage filling ....now it is tasteless mush will not buy again!