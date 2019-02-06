By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Barefoot Merlot 187Ml

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Barefoot Merlot 187Ml
£ 2.00
£8.03/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Merlot - Red Californian Wine
  • Wine of California, U.S.A.
  • Pack size: 187ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • The perfect combo of cherry, boysenberry, plum and chocolate flavours. Raised right, it's well rounded with mild tannins.

Region of Origin

California

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

2.52

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Barefoot Cellars

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Jen Wall

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Merlot

Vinification Details

  • The winemakers hand chose the yeast and used warm fermentation processes which provided great colour, structure and fruit characters to this wine. The storage in stainless steel tank preserved aromas and flavours. Nice ripe fruit devoid of greens, warm fermentation conditions and just the right amount of care and handling result in delicious wine.

History

  • Barefoot Wine & Bubbly got started in California in the 1960s. Its founders believed that wine should be more fun and less serious; and created a wine that could be enjoyed by everyone from first-time wine drinkers to hard-core aficionados. Barefoot Wine & Bubbly is the most awarded and #1 wine brand in the US and was introduced to the UK in 2007. Staying true to its grassroots beginnings Barefoot Wine & Bubbly gives back to local non-profit groups through charitable wine donations.

Regional Information

  • Once the warm weather came in June and July, the grape canopies were managed to allow just the right amount of sunlight on the fruit. Grapes were harvested a little later between August and September.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Wine of U.S.A.

Name and address

  • Bottled for:
  • Barefoot Cellars Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.

Importer address

  • Barefoot Cellars Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Barefoot Cellars Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.
  • www.barefootwine.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

187ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Smooth

5 stars

This is a really smooth red wine and thoroughly recommend you try it.

Usually bought next

Wairau Cove Sauvignon Blanc 187Ml

£ 2.00
£8.03/75cl

Trivento Reserve Malbec 18.7Cl

£ 2.25
£9.03/75cl

Tesco Pinot Grigio Igt 187Ml

£ 1.75
£7.02/75cl

Plaza Centro Prosecco Doc Brut 20Cl

£ 2.50
£9.38/75cl

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here