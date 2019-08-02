By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Oomf Protein Porridge Golden Syrup 75G

£ 1.10
£14.67/kg
Each 75g pot contains
  • Energy1192kJ 281kcal
    14%
  • Fat3.3g
    5%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars10.8g
    12%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (As Sold) Per 100g

Product Description

  • Protein Oats Golden Syrup Flavour
  • Excessive consumption may cause laxative effects.
  • A healthy kickstart to your day
  • With over 20g protein
  • No added sugar!
  • Just add hot water
  • Made with whey protein
  • With sweeteners
  • Pack size: 75g
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

<strong>Oat</strong> Flakes [51%], Skimmed <strong>Milk</strong> Powder, Whey Protein Concentrate (<strong>Milk</strong>) [15%], Xylitol, Natural Syrup Flavouring [<1%], Contains only naturally occurring Sugars and Xylitol (Birch Tree Extract)

Allergy Information

  • Packed in a factory that handles Nuts, Peanuts, Soya and Sesame

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.See Lid For Best Before

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Step 1
  • Gently mix dry ingredients with a spoon.
  • Step 2
  • Add 75-140ml boiling water (Use fill gauge for desired consistency).
  • Step 3
  • Stir thoroughly for 15 seconds.
  • Step 4
  • Place lid back on the pot and leave to stand for 45 seconds.
  • Step 5
  • Stir and enjoy.
  • Take care when adding boiling water and mixing.

Recycling info

Lid. Recyclable Pot. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Oomf Ltd,
  • 8 Marlborough Rd,
  • BH4 8DG.

Return to

  • Oomf Ltd,
  • 8 Marlborough Rd,
  • BH4 8DG.
  • www.giveitsomeoomf.co.uk

Net Contents

75g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(As Sold) Per 100g(As Sold) Per Pot
Energy (Kj) / Energy (Kcal)1589 / 3751192 / 281
Fat (g)4.43.3
Of which Saturates (g)1.10.8
Carbohydrates (g) 56.942.7
Of which Sugars (g) 14.410.8
Fibre (g)6.24.7
Protein (g)27.420.6
Salt (g)0.30.2

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Best start of the day with extra dose of protein

5 stars

amazing quality, very nice taste, mildly sweet and very filling

