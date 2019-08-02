Oomf Protein Porridge Golden Syrup 75G

Best start of the day with extra dose of protein
amazing quality, very nice taste, mildly sweet and very filling
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (As Sold) Per 100g
<strong>Oat</strong> Flakes [51%], Skimmed <strong>Milk</strong> Powder, Whey Protein Concentrate (<strong>Milk</strong>) [15%], Xylitol, Natural Syrup Flavouring [<1%], Contains only naturally occurring Sugars and Xylitol (Birch Tree Extract)
Store in a cool, dry place.See Lid For Best Before
Made in the UK
Lid. Recyclable Pot. Recyclable
75g ℮
|Typical Values
|(As Sold) Per 100g
|(As Sold) Per Pot
|Energy (Kj) / Energy (Kcal)
|1589 / 375
|1192 / 281
|Fat (g)
|4.4
|3.3
|Of which Saturates (g)
|1.1
|0.8
|Carbohydrates (g)
|56.9
|42.7
|Of which Sugars (g)
|14.4
|10.8
|Fibre (g)
|6.2
|4.7
|Protein (g)
|27.4
|20.6
|Salt (g)
|0.3
|0.2
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019