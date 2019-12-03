Tesco Finest Strawberries & Cream Tart 537G

NOT GREAT
Not enough of the creamy filling, you almost cant taste it at all, overwhelming taste is pastry and the jammy stuff. Tastes cheap.
No taste
thought this would be wonderful but in fact it was tasteless would not be buying again
Absolutely delicious, couldn't get enough of it so
Absolutely delicious, couldn't get enough of it so i've ordered another straight away
Looked delicious.
Was sooo looking forward to this after dinner.It looked lovely.Ufortunately it wasn,t very good.The shortcrust was dry and really difficult to get through.Gave up on it after 15 mins.Strawberries were nice.Wouldn,t buy again.
Delicious desert
A very tasytart. It's a pity it is not always available. A firm favourite in myhome