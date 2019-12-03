By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Strawberries & Cream Tart 537G

3.5(5)Write a review
Tesco Finest Strawberries & Cream Tart 537G
£ 3.00
£0.56/100g
1/6 of a tart
  • Energy921kJ 220kcal
    11%
  • Fat10.6g
    15%
  • Saturates6.6g
    33%
  • Sugars12.7g
    14%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1029kJ / 246kcal

Product Description

  • All butter pastry case filled with whipping cream and clotted cream enriched crème pâtissière, strawberry sauce and strawberry halves finished with a sweet glaze.
  • Strawberries and cream is a classic combination and we've captured its summery flavour in this vibrant, fruity tart. The dessert has a rich filling of sweet crème pâtissière blended with clotted cream for an even thicker texture. A vibrant strawberry sauce and juicy strawberry halves bring a burst of fruity flavour to the creaminess, while a sweet glaze gives it a patisserie style finish.
  • Crisp all butter pastry filled with rich crème pâtissière, strawberry sauce and juicy strawberry halves, finished with a sweet glaze.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 537g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Strawberry (29%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Whipping Cream (Milk) (11%), Water, Butter (Milk) (9%), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Strawberry Purée, Cornflour, Clotted Cream (Milk), Flavouring, Colour (Anthocyanins), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Wheat Flour, Thickener (Amidated Pectin), Dextrose.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Remove all packaging and place onto a serving plate. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the refrigerator. Alternatively defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 1/2 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use on the same day. Do not refreeze.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost Instructions
  • Remove all packaging and place onto a serving plate. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the refrigerator. Alternatively defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 1/2 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use on the same day. Do not refreeze.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Foil. Metal - Check Local Recycling Window. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

537g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a tart (90g)
Energy1029kJ / 246kcal921kJ / 220kcal
Fat11.8g10.6g
Saturates7.4g6.6g
Carbohydrate32.3g28.9g
Sugars14.2g12.7g
Fibre1.4g1.3g
Protein1.9g1.7g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

5 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Help other customers like you

NOT GREAT

3 stars

Not enough of the creamy filling, you almost cant taste it at all, overwhelming taste is pastry and the jammy stuff. Tastes cheap.

No taste

2 stars

thought this would be wonderful but in fact it was tasteless would not be buying again

Absolutely delicious, couldn't get enough of it so

5 stars

Absolutely delicious, couldn't get enough of it so i've ordered another straight away

Looked delicious.

3 stars

Was sooo looking forward to this after dinner.It looked lovely.Ufortunately it wasn,t very good.The shortcrust was dry and really difficult to get through.Gave up on it after 15 mins.Strawberries were nice.Wouldn,t buy again.

Delicious desert

5 stars

A very tasytart. It's a pity it is not always available. A firm favourite in myhome

