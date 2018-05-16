Ben & Jerry's Classic Mix Ice Cream 4 X 100Ml

Product Description
- Vanilla ice cream with chunks of chocolate chip cookie dough (12%) & chocolatey chunks (4%) Chocolate ice cream with chocolate brownies pieces (14%) Caramel Ice Cream with a caramel swirl (10%) & chocolatey covered caramel chunks (10%) Strawberry cheesecake ice cream with sweetened strawberry pieces (5%) & a cookie swirl (9%)
- Fairtrade means fairer trading conditions and opportunities for producers in developing countries to invest in their businesses and communities for a sustainable future.
- www.info.fairtrade.net
- Caring Dairy
- A Ben & Jerry's Initiative
- Here you go! All your favourite flavours together in a convenient monoportion mixed pack, what else would you need? Enjoy!
- Try Ben and Jerry's icecream today.
- Fairtade
- Kosher - Dairy
- Pack size: 400ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
Keep frozen below -18°C.For Best Before End: see side of pack.
Name and address
- Unilever UK,
- Unilever House,
- Springfield Drive,
- Leatherhead,
- Surrey,
- KT22 7GR.
Return to
- Ben & Jerry's Cone Home,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Phone: 0800 1696 123
- www.benjerry.co.uk
- Ben & Jerry's Ireland,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- Citywest,
- Dublin 24.
- Cone Phones: ROI: 1850 882 301
- www.benjerry.ie
Net Contents
4 x 100ml ℮
Information
Ingredients
Cream (25%), Water, Sugar, Condensed Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Powder, Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Free Range Egg Yolk, Egg Powder, Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Carrageenan), Salt, Sugar, Cocoa: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 27%
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 100ml = Per Portion % *Per Portion - 1100kJ 790kJ Energy 260kcal 190kcal 9% Fat 12g 9g 13% of which saturates 8g 6g 30% Carbohydrates 32g 23g 9% of which sugars 27g 19g 21% Protein 4.5g 3.5g 7% Salt 0.24g 0.17g 3% *% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - - **Per Portion = 100ml = 72g - - -
Information
Ingredients
Cream (24%), Sugar, Water, Condensed Skimmed Milk, Strawberries (Pieces, Puree) (11%), Vegetable Oils (Soybean Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Free Range Egg Yolk, Corn Starch, Wheat Flour, Whole Wheat Flour, Cream Cheese (0.9%), Milk Fat, Stabilisers (Pectin, Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Carageenan), Lemon Juice Concentrate, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Molasses, Honey, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Natural Flavouring, Elderberry Juice Concentrate, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Sugar, Honey: Traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 16%
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100g Per 100ml = Per Portion % *Per Portion - 1037kJ 746kJ Energy 247kcal 178kcal 9% Fat 14g 9.9g 14% of which saturates 7.3g 5.2g 27% Carbohydrates 27g 20g 7% of which sugars 24g 17g 19% Protein 3.2g 2.3g 5% Salt 0.22g 0.17g 3% *% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - - ** Per Portion = 100ml = 72g - - -
Information
Ingredients
Cream (26%), Water, Condensed Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Sugar Cane, Vegetable Oils (Coconut Oil, Sunflower Seed Oil), Free Range Egg Yolk, Milk Fat, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Skimmed Milk, Whole Milk, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Stabilisers (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, sodium Bicarbonate), Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Vanilla Extract, Sugar, Vanilla Cocoa: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 18%
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 100ml = Per Portion % *Per Portion - 1136kJ 812kJ Energy 271kcal 194kcal 10% Fat 15g 11g 16% of which saturates 11g 7.6g 38% Carbohydrates 30g 21g 8% of which sugars 26g 18g 20% Protein 3.6g 2.6g 5% Salt 0.19g 0.13g 2% *% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - - ** Per Portion = 100ml = 72g - - -
