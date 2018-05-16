By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ben & Jerry's Classic Mix Ice Cream 4 X 100Ml

Ben & Jerry's Classic Mix Ice Cream 4 X 100Ml
£ 4.20
£1.05/100ml

Product Description

  • Vanilla ice cream with chunks of chocolate chip cookie dough (12%) & chocolatey chunks (4%) Chocolate ice cream with chocolate brownies pieces (14%) Caramel Ice Cream with a caramel swirl (10%) & chocolatey covered caramel chunks (10%) Strawberry cheesecake ice cream with sweetened strawberry pieces (5%) & a cookie swirl (9%)
  • Fairtrade means fairer trading conditions and opportunities for producers in developing countries to invest in their businesses and communities for a sustainable future.
  • www.info.fairtrade.net
  • Caring Dairy
  • A Ben & Jerry's Initiative
  • Here you go! All your favourite flavours together in a convenient monoportion mixed pack, what else would you need? Enjoy!
  • Try Ben and Jerry's icecream today.
  • Fairtade
  • Kosher - Dairy
  • Pack size: 400ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
  • May Contain: Nuts

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C.For Best Before End: see side of pack.

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Unilever House,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • Surrey,
  • KT22 7GR.

Return to

  • Ben & Jerry's Cone Home,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Phone: 0800 1696 123
  • www.benjerry.co.uk
  • Ben & Jerry's Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Cone Phones: ROI: 1850 882 301
  • www.benjerry.ie

Net Contents

4 x 100ml ℮

    • Fairtade
    • Kosher - Dairy
    • Cookie Dough
    • Chocolate Fudge Brownie
    • Caramel Chew Chew
    • Strawberry Cheesecake

    Information

    Ingredients

    Cream (28%), Water, Sugar, Condensed Skimmed Milk, Wheat Flour, Free Range Egg Yolk, Vegetable Oils (Coconut Oil, Soybean Oil), Milk Fat, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Egg, Brown Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Molasses, Vanilla Extract, Flavourings, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Carrageenan), Salt, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Pods, Sugar, Cocoa, Vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standard, total 20%

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
    • May Contain: Nuts

    Storage

    • Keep frozen below -18°C.For Best Before End: see side of pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100ml = Per Portion% *Per Portion
    -1125kJ810kJ
    Energy 268kcal193kcal10%
    Fat 15g11g16%
    of which saturates 10g7.2g36%
    Carbohydrates29g21g8%
    of which sugars 25g18g20%
    Protein 4g2.9g6%
    Salt 0.14g0.11g2%
    *% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
    ** Per Portion = 100ml = 72 g---
    • Fairtade
    • Kosher - Dairy
    • Cookie Dough
    • Chocolate Fudge Brownie
    • Caramel Chew Chew
    • Strawberry Cheesecake

    Information

    Ingredients

    Cream (25%), Water, Sugar, Condensed Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Powder, Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Free Range Egg Yolk, Egg Powder, Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Carrageenan), Salt, Sugar, Cocoa: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 27%

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
    • May Contain: Nuts

    Storage

    • Keep frozen below -18°C.For Best Before End: see side of pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100ml = Per Portion% *Per Portion
    -1100kJ790kJ
    Energy 260kcal190kcal9%
    Fat 12g9g13%
    of which saturates 8g6g30%
    Carbohydrates32g23g9%
    of which sugars 27g19g21%
    Protein 4.5g3.5g7%
    Salt 0.24g0.17g3%
    *% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
    **Per Portion = 100ml = 72g---
    • Fairtade
    • Kosher - Dairy
    • Cookie Dough
    • Chocolate Fudge Brownie
    • Caramel Chew Chew
    • Strawberry Cheesecake

    Information

    Ingredients

    Cream (24%), Sugar, Water, Condensed Skimmed Milk, Strawberries (Pieces, Puree) (11%), Vegetable Oils (Soybean Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Free Range Egg Yolk, Corn Starch, Wheat Flour, Whole Wheat Flour, Cream Cheese (0.9%), Milk Fat, Stabilisers (Pectin, Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Carageenan), Lemon Juice Concentrate, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Molasses, Honey, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Natural Flavouring, Elderberry Juice Concentrate, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Sugar, Honey: Traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 16%

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
    • May Contain: Nuts

    Storage

    • Keep frozen below -18°C.For Best Before End: see side of pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesper 100gPer 100ml = Per Portion% *Per Portion
    -1037kJ746kJ
    Energy 247kcal178kcal9%
    Fat 14g9.9g14%
    of which saturates 7.3g5.2g27%
    Carbohydrates27g20g7%
    of which sugars 24g17g19%
    Protein 3.2g2.3g5%
    Salt 0.22g0.17g3%
    *% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
    ** Per Portion = 100ml = 72g---
    • Fairtade
    • Kosher - Dairy
    • Cookie Dough
    • Chocolate Fudge Brownie
    • Caramel Chew Chew
    • Strawberry Cheesecake

    Information

    Ingredients

    Cream (26%), Water, Condensed Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Sugar Cane, Vegetable Oils (Coconut Oil, Sunflower Seed Oil), Free Range Egg Yolk, Milk Fat, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Skimmed Milk, Whole Milk, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Stabilisers (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, sodium Bicarbonate), Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Vanilla Extract, Sugar, Vanilla Cocoa: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 18%

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
    • May Contain: Nuts

    Storage

    • Keep frozen below -18°C.For Best Before End: see side of pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100ml = Per Portion% *Per Portion
    -1136kJ812kJ
    Energy 271kcal194kcal10%
    Fat 15g11g16%
    of which saturates 11g7.6g38%
    Carbohydrates30g21g8%
    of which sugars 26g18g20%
    Protein 3.6g2.6g5%
    Salt 0.19g0.13g2%
    *% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
    ** Per Portion = 100ml = 72g---

