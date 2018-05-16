Carte D'or Chocolate Brownie Ice Cream 900Ml
Product Description
- Milk chocolate ice cream (5% milk chocolate), chocolate sauce (2% chocolate)(15%) and brownie pieces (3%).
- Treat yourself with our irresistible Carte D'Or Chocolate Brownie Ice Cream. This limited edition flavour is an indulgent combination of rich milk chocolate ice cream, swirled and topped with chocolate sauce and tasty brownie pieces. It is the perfect addition to any dessert to share with family and friends. Why not add a scoop of Carte D'Or Chocolate Brownie Ice Cream on the side of your favourite dessert to elevate it to a new level? Delicious served alongside warm cookies or scooped on top of a dark chocolate brownie for a decadent treat. Our Carte D'Or Chocolate Brownie Ice Cream is made with carefully selected chocolate for a flavoursome, authentic taste. As with all Carte D'Or ice cream, this frozen dessert is made without artificial colours or flavourings. Indulge yourself with our delicious Chocolate Brownie Ice Cream, made with rich pieces of brownie, chocolate sauce and smooth milk chocolate ice cream, it is the perfect dessert for any occasion or celebration. Carte D'Or has been the expert in ice cream for over 40 years since our beginnings as a dessert restaurant brand in France. If you like our Carte D'Or Chocolate Brownie Ice Cream, why not try one of our other popular flavours? Including Vanilla, Salted Caramel, Indulgent Chocolate, and Mint Chocolate. Visit our website for delicious recipes and more dessert inspiration.
- Indulge yourself with winter limited edition Carte D'Or Chocolate Brownie ice cream tub
- Rich milk chocolate ice cream, swirled with chocolate sauce and topped with tasty brownie pieces
- Delicious served alongside warm cookies or scooped on top of a dark chocolate brownie for a decadent dessert
- Our chocolate ice cream is made without artificial colours or flavourings
- We are proud to make our Carte D'Or Chocolate Brownie Ice Cream with carefully selected chocolate
- Carte D'Or Chocolate Brownie Ice Cream comes in a big 900 ml tub, making it easy to share with friends and family
- Pack size: 900ML
Information
Ingredients
Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sugar, water, glucose-fructose syrup, fat reduced cocoa powder, vegetable oils (coconut, sunflower), whey solids (MILK), glucose syrup, cocoa mass, whole MILK powder, cocoa butter, WHEAT flour, butter (MILK), EGG, cocoa powder, emulsifiers (mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids, ammonium phosphatides), stabilisers (guar gum, locust bean gum), partially inverted cane sugar, invert sugar, cornflour, butter oil (MILK), salt, raising agent (sodium bicarbonate)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Milk, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
Store at -18°C
Produce of
Hungary
Preparation and Usage
Name and address
- Unilever UK Ltd,
- Springfield Drive,
- Leatherhead,
- KT22 7GR
- Unilever Ireland,
- 20 Riverwalk,
Return to
- Unilever UK,
- Carte D'Or,
- FREEPOST ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Unilever Ireland Ltd,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- National Digital Park,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
900 ℮
