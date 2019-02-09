By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Baking Brie With Fruit & Orange Glaze 610G

3.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Finest Baking Brie With Fruit & Orange Glaze 610G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 6.00
£9.84/kg

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

1/8 of a pack
  • Energy1114kJ 268kcal
    13%
  • Fat20.7g
    30%
  • Saturates13.1g
    66%
  • Sugars6.3g
    7%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1466kJ / 353kcal

Product Description

  • Brie mould ripened full fat soft cheese with sweetened dried cranberries, golden raisins and a sachet of glaze made with cranberry, orange and orange liqueur.
  • Our rich and creamy baking brie makes a stunning centrepiece. Plump cranberries and golden raisins add a contrasting sharp, fruity bite, while the glaze is full of sweet, festive warmth.
  • With cranberries, golden raisins and a glaze made with orange liqueur and cranberries. Our chefs have chosen the rich citrus flavour of orange liqueur as the perfect partner for a creamy Brie. This baked cheese makes a stunning festive centrepiece.
  • Our chefs have chosen the rich citrus flavour of orange liqueur as the perfect partner for a creamy Brie. This baked cheese makes a stunning festive centrepiece.
  • With cranberries, golden raisins and a glaze made with orange liqueur and cranberries
  • Discovering wondrous festive tastes
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 610g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Brie Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (82%), Cranberry, Orange and Orange Liqueur Glaze Sachet (11%) [Sugar, Water, Cranberry, Orange Pulp, Orange Liqueur, Redcurrant Concentrate, Modified Maize Starch, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Sweetened Dried Cranberries and Golden Raisins (7%) [Golden Raisins, Cranberry, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)].

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove Brie from carton and remove all wrapping and glaze sachet. Pre-heat oven.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 15-25 mins.
Replace Brie in wooden tray, alternatively place the cheese in a small ovenproof dish. Using a knife, make 5 slits in the top of the cheese approx. 20mm long. Place on a baking tray and cook in the centre of the oven for 10-15 minutes. Remove from oven and arrange fruit topping on the cheese and drizzle the glaze over. Cook for a further 5-10 minutes until the cheese is hot and melted in the centre and the fruit glaze is hot.
Important Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Brie produced in France using milk from France. Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestion
  • Serve with crusty bread or crackers to dip into the melted cheese.

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 servings

Recycling info

Wrap. Not Yet Recycled Sachet. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

610g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a pack (76g)
Energy1466kJ / 353kcal1114kJ / 268kcal
Fat27.3g20.7g
Saturates17.3g13.1g
Carbohydrate11.9g9.0g
Sugars8.3g6.3g
Fibre1.5g1.1g
Protein14.2g10.8g
Salt1.3g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Beautiful cheese so simple

5 stars

Beautiful cheese so simple

More like mozzarella!

2 stars

The consistency was extremely stringy - the cheese completely came away from the skin and had puddles of liquid. It didn't taste anything like brie. Disappointed.

Usually bought next

Tesco Homebake Baguettes 4 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.25/each

Offer

Tesco Finest Assorted Cracker For Cheese 250G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 2.50
£1.00/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Tesco Homebake Petit Pains 12 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.08/each

Offer

Tesco British Blue Stilton Cheese 220 G

£ 1.70
£7.73/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here