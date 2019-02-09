Tesco Finest Baking Brie With Fruit & Orange Glaze 610G

Beautiful cheese so simple
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1466kJ / 353kcal
INGREDIENTS: Brie Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (82%), Cranberry, Orange and Orange Liqueur Glaze Sachet (11%) [Sugar, Water, Cranberry, Orange Pulp, Orange Liqueur, Redcurrant Concentrate, Modified Maize Starch, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Sweetened Dried Cranberries and Golden Raisins (7%) [Golden Raisins, Cranberry, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)].
Keep refrigerated.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove Brie from carton and remove all wrapping and glaze sachet. Pre-heat oven.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 15-25 mins.
Replace Brie in wooden tray, alternatively place the cheese in a small ovenproof dish. Using a knife, make 5 slits in the top of the cheese approx. 20mm long. Place on a baking tray and cook in the centre of the oven for 10-15 minutes. Remove from oven and arrange fruit topping on the cheese and drizzle the glaze over. Cook for a further 5-10 minutes until the cheese is hot and melted in the centre and the fruit glaze is hot.
Important Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Brie produced in France using milk from France. Packed in the U.K.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/8 of a pack (76g)
|Energy
|1466kJ / 353kcal
|1114kJ / 268kcal
|Fat
|27.3g
|20.7g
|Saturates
|17.3g
|13.1g
|Carbohydrate
|11.9g
|9.0g
|Sugars
|8.3g
|6.3g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|1.1g
|Protein
|14.2g
|10.8g
|Salt
|1.3g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
