Smiths Snaps Spicy Tomato 8X13g

Product Description
- Snaps Spicy Tomato Flavour Potato Snack (with Sugar and Sweetener)
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 104g
Information
Ingredients
Potato Starch, Potato Granules, Sunflower Oil, Flavourings, Spicy Tomato Flavour [Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Diacetate), Wheat Rusk and Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Acid (Citric Acid), Hydrolysed Soya and Wheat Proteins, Celery Seed Oil, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribinoclueotide), Yeast Extract (contains Barley), Tomato Powder, Barley Malt Flour (contains Wheat), Lactose (from Milk), Milk Powder, Flavourings (contain Soya), Mustard Oil, Dextrose, Colours (Paprika Extract, Sulphite Ammonia Caramel), Sweetener (Saccharin)], Potassium Chloride, Salt, Colours (Annatto, Curcumin)
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that also handles: Gluten, Egg, Crustaceans
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Number of uses
Each inner pack contains 1 serving
Name and address
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
Return to
- If dissatisfied, tell us why, where purchased and send the pack(s) and its contents to:
- Consumer Care at
- UK: 0800 274777
- ROI: 1800 509408
Net Contents
8 x 13g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 13g(%*) Pack
|Per 100g
|Energy
|272 kJ
|2094 kJ
|-
|65 kcal(3%*)
|501 kcal
|Fat
|3.4 g (5%*)
|26.4 g
|of which Saturates
|0.3 g (1%*)
|1.9 g
|Carbohydrate
|8.3 g
|63.6 g
|of which Sugars
|0.3 g (<1%*)
|2.1 g
|Fibre
|0.3 g
|2.2 g
|Protein
|0.2 g
|1.7 g
|Salt
|0.34 g (6%*)
|2.62 g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
