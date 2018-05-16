By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Smiths Snaps Spicy Tomato 8X13g

Smiths Snaps Spicy Tomato 8X13g
£ 1.00
£0.96/100g
Each inner pack of 13g contains:
  • Energy272kJ 65kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.4g
    5%
  • Saturates0.3g
    1%
  • Sugars0.3g
    <1%
  • Salt0.34g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 272 kJ

Product Description

  • Snaps Spicy Tomato Flavour Potato Snack (with Sugar and Sweetener)
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 104g

Information

Ingredients

Potato Starch, Potato Granules, Sunflower Oil, Flavourings, Spicy Tomato Flavour [Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Diacetate), Wheat Rusk and Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Acid (Citric Acid), Hydrolysed Soya and Wheat Proteins, Celery Seed Oil, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribinoclueotide), Yeast Extract (contains Barley), Tomato Powder, Barley Malt Flour (contains Wheat), Lactose (from Milk), Milk Powder, Flavourings (contain Soya), Mustard Oil, Dextrose, Colours (Paprika Extract, Sulphite Ammonia Caramel), Sweetener (Saccharin)], Potassium Chloride, Salt, Colours (Annatto, Curcumin)

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that also handles: Gluten, Egg, Crustaceans

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Return to

  • If dissatisfied, tell us why, where purchased and send the pack(s) and its contents to:
  • Consumer Care at
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,
  • c/o Dublin 18,
  • D18 Y3Y9.
  • UK: 0800 274777
  • ROI: 1800 509408

Net Contents

8 x 13g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 13g(%*) PackPer 100g
Energy 272 kJ2094 kJ
-65 kcal(3%*)501 kcal
Fat 3.4 g (5%*)26.4 g
of which Saturates 0.3 g (1%*)1.9 g
Carbohydrate 8.3 g63.6 g
of which Sugars 0.3 g (<1%*)2.1 g
Fibre 0.3 g2.2 g
Protein 0.2 g1.7 g
Salt 0.34 g (6%*)2.62 g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

