Cheetos Cheese Puffs 8X13g

Cheetos Cheese Puffs 8X13g
£ 1.00
£0.96/100g
Each inner pack contains:
  • Energy296 kJ 71 kcal
    4%
  • Fat4.3g
    6%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.25g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 296 kJ

Product Description

  • Cheese Flavour Corn Puffs
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 104g

Information

Ingredients

Maize, Rapeseed Oil, Cheese Flavour [Dried Cheese (from Milk) (7%), Milk Lactose, Flavour Enhancer (Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotide), Acid (Lactic Acid), Colours (Paprika Extract, Annatto), Natural Flavourings, Salt, Potassium Chloride]

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that also handles: Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Name and address

  • Cheetos,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Return to

  • If dissatisfied, tell us why, where purchased and send the pack(s) and its contents to:
  • Cheetos Consumer Care,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,
  • c/o Dublin 18,
  • D18 Y3Y9.
  • UK: 0800 274777
  • ROI: 1800 509408
  • Lines open Weekdays 9am-5pm

Net Contents

8 x 13g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 13g(%*) PackPer 100g
Energy 296 kJ2277 kJ
-71 kcal(4%*)546 kcal
Fat 4.3 g (6%*)33.0 g
of which saturates 0.5 g (3%*)4.0 g
Carbohydrate 7.3 g56.1 g
of which sugars 0.9 g (1%*)6.6 g
Fibre 0.1 g1.1 g
Protein 0.7 g5.5 g
Salt 0.25 g (4%*)1.96 g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

I NEED THEM NOW

5 stars

please bring this product back, good value, tasty and I miss this a bit more than the grandchildren I think! plse plse plse sell them to me again

