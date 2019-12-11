Cheetos Flamin Hot 8X13g

- Energy290 kJ 69 kcal3%
- Fat3.9g6%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars0.5g1%
- Salt0.25g4%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 290 kJ
Product Description
- Flamin' Hot Flavour Corn Puffs
- - Cheetos snacks are the much-loved cheesy treats that are fun for everyone!
- - Flamin' Hot Flavour corns snacks
- - Family favourites, great for lunch and snacking
- - Suitable for vegetarians
- - Much loved snacks born in the USA
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 104g
Information
Ingredients
Maize, Rapeseed Oil, Flamin' Hot Flavour [Flavourings (contains Soya, Wheat), Sugar, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'Ribonucleotide), Fructose, Salt, Dried Onion, Soya Sauce Powder (contains Wheat), Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Dried Garlic, Colour (Paprika Extract)]
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that also handles: Milk, Gluten, Barley, Celery, Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Each inner pack contains 1 serving
Name and address
- Cheetos,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU:
Return to
- If dissatisfied, tell us why, where purchased and send the pack(s) and its contents to:
- Cheetos Consumer Care,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU:
- c/o Dublin 18,
- D18 Y3Y9.
- UK: 0800 274777
- ROI: 1800 509408
- Lines open Weekdays 9am-5pm
Net Contents
8 x 13g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 13g(%*) Pack
|Per 100g
|Energy
|290 kJ
|2232 kJ
|-
|69 kcal(3%*)
|534 kcal
|Fat
|3.9 g (6%*)
|30.0 g
|of which saturates
|0.3 g (2%*)
|2.5 g
|Carbohydrate
|7.8 g
|60.0 g
|of which sugars
|0.5 g (1%*)
|4.0 g
|Fibre
|0.1 g
|1.1 g
|Protein
|0.7 g
|5.5 g
|Salt
|0.25 g (4%*)
|1.93 g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
