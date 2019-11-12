By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Oreo Golden 154G

Oreo Golden 154G
£ 1.00
£0.65/100g
Per Oreo (11 g) contains
  • Energy223 kJ 53 kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.2 g
    3%
  • Saturates0.6 g
    3%
  • Sugars3.9 g
    4%
  • Salt0.09 g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2030 kJ

Product Description

  • Sandwich Biscuits with a Vanilla Flavour Filling (29 %).
  • Oreo Golden is a tasty sandwich biscuit filled with a creamy vanilla flavour centre. Yum!
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 154g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Ammonium Carbonates), Salt, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin), Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestion
  • Enjoy with milk

Number of uses

Pack = 14 Biscuits

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • Visit us at www.oreo.co.uk
  • We would love to hear from you on
  • 0800 783 7106 (UK only)

Net Contents

154g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1 Biscuit (11 g)%* / 1 Biscuit (11 g)
Energy 2030 kJ223 kJ
-484 kcal53 kcal3 %
Fat 20 g2.2 g3 %
of which Saturates 5.0 g0.6 g3 %
Carbohydrate 69 g7.6 g3 %
of which Sugars 35 g3.9 g4 %
Fibre 1.7 g0.2 g-
Protein 5.3 g0.6 g1 %
Salt 0.79 g0.09 g2 %
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

