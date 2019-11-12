Oreo Golden 154G

Delish
They taste like cream cookies. Really tasty.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2030 kJ
Wheat Flour, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Ammonium Carbonates), Salt, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin), Flavourings
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Pack = 14 Biscuits
154g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1 Biscuit (11 g)
|%* / 1 Biscuit (11 g)
|Energy
|2030 kJ
|223 kJ
|-
|484 kcal
|53 kcal
|3 %
|Fat
|20 g
|2.2 g
|3 %
|of which Saturates
|5.0 g
|0.6 g
|3 %
|Carbohydrate
|69 g
|7.6 g
|3 %
|of which Sugars
|35 g
|3.9 g
|4 %
|Fibre
|1.7 g
|0.2 g
|-
|Protein
|5.3 g
|0.6 g
|1 %
|Salt
|0.79 g
|0.09 g
|2 %
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019