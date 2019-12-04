Loctite Mini-Trio Gel

Product Description
- Super Glue Power Flex Mini Trio Gel
- Rubber, Leather1, Wood, China, Metal, Plastic*
- Suitable for most common materials*
- *Except polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP). 1May damage leather (test on a hidden area before use). Not suitable for bonding glass, expanded polystyrene or synthetic fibres. Do not use for items which are exposed to high temperature for long periods. Not suitable for food contact. Do not use in areas of constant immersion or permanent damp. Not suitable for use with items that contain very hot liquids.
- Loctite Super Glue provides fast, strong and durable solutions for everyday gluing tasks at home. Its guaranteed results make Loctite a leading brand both for consumers and industries.
- Strong, precise and flexible
- Universal instant adhesive
- Rubber infused formula
- Never lets you down
- Water resistant
- Ideal for vertical applications and for porous materials
- Strong reliable bond
- Bonds in seconds
- Transparent for invisible bonds
- Solvent free
- Anti-clog cap
Information
Preparation and Usage
- How to use it
- 1) Make sure that the surfaces to be bonded are clean, dry and close fitting.
- 2) Screw the cap and the nozzle assembly down to the tube shoulder, puncturing the closure. Remove the cap and apply a small quantity of Loctite Super Glue to one surface.
- 3) Press surfaces together immediately and hold in place until bond sets.
- 4) After use: Close product immediately and store in the package under cool and dry conditions. Use blistercard for permanent storage of the product.
- Bonded skin: In case of bonded skin, peel apart using soap, hot water and a blunt edge e.g. teaspoon handle.
Warnings
- WARNING
- Ethyl 2-Cyanoacrylate. Cyanoacrylate. Danger. Bonds skin and eyes in seconds. Keep out of the reach of children. Causes serious eye irritation. May cause respiratory irritation. Causes skin irritation. Avoid breathing mist/vapours. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of soap and water.
Name and address
- Henkel Limited,
- CW7 3QY.
Return to
- Henkel Limited,
- CW7 3QY.
- Tel: 01606 593933
- E-mail: technical.services@henkel.co.uk
- www.loctite-consumer.co.uk
Net Contents
3 x 1g
Safety information
- Irritant
WARNING WARNING Ethyl 2-Cyanoacrylate. Cyanoacrylate. Danger. Bonds skin and eyes in seconds. Keep out of the reach of children. Causes serious eye irritation. May cause respiratory irritation. Causes skin irritation. Avoid breathing mist/vapours. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of soap and water.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020