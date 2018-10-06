Chocologic No Added Sugar Milk Chocolate Bar 80G

Perfect low carb chocolate!
Amazing! I love this chocolate and it’s great for me on a Keto (low carb) diet.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2024kJ
Cocoa Butter, Full Milk Powder, Alimentary Fibres (Dextrin, Inulin, Oligofructose), Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Sweeteners (Erythritol, Steviol Glycosides), Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Natural Flavouring (Vanilla), Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids: 36% minimum and Milk Solids 30% minimum
Store in a cool, dry place.
Pack contains 6 servings
80g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g contains
|1/6 of a pack (approx 4 segments of chocolate) contains
|%RI*
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy
|2024kJ
|269kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|484kcal
|64kcal
|4%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|36.2g
|4.8g
|7%
|70g
|of which saturates
|22.9g
|3.0g
|15%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|33.7g
|4.5g
|of which sugars
|20.9g
|2.8g
|4%
|90g
|of which polyols
|9.5g
|1.3g
|Fibre
|17.0g
|2.3g
|Protein
|7.9g
|1.1g
|Salt
|0.62g
|0.08g
|2%
|6g
|-
|-
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
