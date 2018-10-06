By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Chocologic No Added Sugar Milk Chocolate Bar 80G

5(1)Write a review
Chocologic No Added Sugar Milk Chocolate Bar 80G
£ 1.50
£1.88/100g
1/6 of a pack contains (approx 4 segments of chocolate)
  • Energy269kJ 64kcal
    4%
  • Fat4.8g
    7%
  • Saturates3.0g
    15%
  • Sugars3.0g
    4%
  • Salt0.08g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2024kJ

Product Description

  • No Added Sugar Belgian Milk Chocolate with Sweeteners (Steviol Glycosides)
  • 60% less sugar†
  • †60% less sugar compared to similar milk chocolate products in the UK market.
  • Delicious smooth milk chocolate created by our chocolatiers
  • No sugar added - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 80G
  • No sugar added

Information

Ingredients

Cocoa Butter, Full Milk Powder, Alimentary Fibres (Dextrin, Inulin, Oligofructose), Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Sweeteners (Erythritol, Steviol Glycosides), Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Natural Flavouring (Vanilla), Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids: 36% minimum and Milk Solids 30% minimum

Allergy Information

  • Warning: May contain Nuts and Gluten (Wheat)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Name and address

  • RBL,
  • The Pump House,
  • 16 Queens Avenue,
  • Christchurch,
  • Dorset,
  • BH23 1BZ.

Return to

  • RBL,
  • The Pump House,
  • 16 Queens Avenue,
  • Christchurch,
  • Dorset,
  • BH23 1BZ.
  • www.retailbrands.co.uk

Net Contents

80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g contains1/6 of a pack (approx 4 segments of chocolate) contains%RI*RI* for an average adult
Energy 2024kJ269kJ8400kJ
-484kcal64kcal4%2000kcal
Fat 36.2g4.8g7%70g
of which saturates 22.9g3.0g15%20g
Carbohydrate 33.7g4.5g
of which sugars 20.9g2.8g4%90g
of which polyols 9.5g1.3g
Fibre 17.0g2.3g
Protein 7.9g1.1g
Salt 0.62g0.08g2%6g
Pack contains 6 servings----
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Perfect low carb chocolate!

5 stars

Amazing! I love this chocolate and it’s great for me on a Keto (low carb) diet.

Helpful little swaps

Chocologic No Added Sugar Dark Chocolate 80G

£ 1.50
£1.88/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here