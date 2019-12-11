By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Dairy Candy Bar 180G

Cadbury Dairy Candy Bar 180G
£ 1.50
£0.83/100g

Offer

Be Treatwise. Each 30g contains
  • Energy641 kJ 153 kcal
    8%
  • Fat8.0g
    11%
  • Saturates4.8g
    24%
  • Sugars17.5g
    19%
  • Salt0.07g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2135 kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with fruit flavour jellies (6%), sugar coated cocoa candies (6%), and popping candy (4%).

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (E442, E476, Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin), Dried Whey (from Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Lactose (from Milk), Dried Whole Milk, Glazing Agents (Gum Arabic, Beeswax, Shellac, Carnauba Wax), Colours (Anthocyanins, E101, Carotenes, Beetroot Red, E171, E172), Citric Acid, Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20% minimum, actual 23%, Cocoa Solids 20% minimum, Contain Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. Flip it
  • 2. Smash it
  • 3. Share the Joy

Number of uses

6 portions per bar

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Portion (30g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 2135 kJ641 kJ8400 kJ/
-510 kcal153 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 26.5g8.0g70g
of which Saturates 16g4.8g20g
Carbohydrate 61g18.5g260g
of which Sugars 58.5g17.5g90g
Fibre 1.6g0.5g
Protein 6.2g1.9g50g
Salt 0.23g0.07g6g

My FAVOURITE Chocolate.

5 stars

This is my Favourite Chocolate ever ! I buy this ALL the time. The chocolate is lovely and creamy , the to top it all off you have jelly and smarties pieces inside. Love it.

