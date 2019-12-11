Cadbury Dairy Candy Bar 180G

My FAVOURITE Chocolate.
This is my Favourite Chocolate ever ! I buy this ALL the time. The chocolate is lovely and creamy , the to top it all off you have jelly and smarties pieces inside. Love it.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2135 kJ
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (E442, E476, Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin), Dried Whey (from Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Lactose (from Milk), Dried Whole Milk, Glazing Agents (Gum Arabic, Beeswax, Shellac, Carnauba Wax), Colours (Anthocyanins, E101, Carotenes, Beetroot Red, E171, E172), Citric Acid, Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20% minimum, actual 23%, Cocoa Solids 20% minimum, Contain Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Store in a cool, dry place
6 portions per bar
180g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Portion (30g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2135 kJ
|641 kJ
|8400 kJ/
|-
|510 kcal
|153 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|26.5g
|8.0g
|70g
|of which Saturates
|16g
|4.8g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|61g
|18.5g
|260g
|of which Sugars
|58.5g
|17.5g
|90g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|0.5g
|Protein
|6.2g
|1.9g
|50g
|Salt
|0.23g
|0.07g
|6g
