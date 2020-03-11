Ors Hairepair Silkening Serum 127Ml
Product Description
- Coconut Oil & Baobab Silkening Serum
- Help shield hair from thermal damage while improving manageability, moisture and shine
- The Problem:
- Daily thermal styling can lead to dry, damaged hair-leaving your strands prone to frizz and breakage.
- The Fix: Instant Strand Protection
- Formulated for heat-styled hair. This multi-benefit serum, with nutrient-dense Coconut & African Baobab oils, hydrates while helping protect hair from thermal damage and reducing drying time.
- The result: Promotes silky-smooth and frizz-resistant hair.
- Thermal protector
- For daily style & protection
- Pack size: 127ML
Information
Ingredients
Dimethicone, Cyclopentasiloxane, Dimethiconol, Isopropyl Myristate, Aminopropyl Phenyl Trimethicone, Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Adansonia Digitata (Baobab) Seed Oil, Fragrance (Parfum), Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Citral, Limonene, Eugenol, Geraniol, Isoeugenol, Linalool, CI 60725 (Violet 2), CI 4700 (Yellow 11)
Storage
Store in cool dry place at room temperature.See Bottle for Stamped Manufacture (MFG) and Best Used Before the End of (BB) Dates.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Apply evenly to damp or dry hair. Use thermal tools to style hair as usual.
Warnings
- WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF EYE CONTACT OCCURS, RINSE WITH WATER. HAIR IS FLAMMABLE. FLAMMABILITY IS INCREASED WHEN WEARING LEAVE-ON PRODUCTS OF THIS TYPE. KEEP HAIR AWAY FROM SPARKS, FLAMES OR LIT TOBACCO PRODUCTS AT ALL TIMES. IF INGESTED, CONSULT A MEDICAL PRACTITIONER. FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
Recycling info
Pump. Recyclable
Name and address
- TRC,
- 2511 VJ The Hague,
- Netherlands.
Return to
- Questions?
- Call 1-888-766-8784 or email customerservice@namastelabs.com
- www.orshaircare.com
Net Contents
127ml
Safety information
