Ors Hairepair Oils For Hair & Scalp 127Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Coconut Oil & Baobab Vital Oils
- The Problem
- Your hair and scalp feel undernourished and dehydrated.
- The Fix
- Strand + Scalp Rescue
- Formulated with nutrient-rich Coconut, African Baobab, Grapeseed and Sweet Almond oils, this lightweight hydrating oil helps condition and nourish damaged strands and dry scalp without weighing hair down.
- The result: Richly moisturizes and soothes while smoothing hair & enhancing shine.
- For dry, damaged hair & scalp
- Replenish dehydrated, damaged hair and dry scalp
- Pack size: 127ML
Information
Ingredients
Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil, Cyclopentasiloxane, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Adansonia Digitata (Baobab) Seed Oil, Equisetum Arvense Extract, Zingiber, Zerumbet Extract, Urtica Dioica (Nettle) Extract, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Extract, Yucca Schidigera Root Extract, Tocopheryl Acetate, BHT, Parfum (Fragrance), Limonene, Linalool
Storage
Store in cool dry place at room temperature.See Bottle for Stamped Manufacture (MFG) and Best Used Before the End of (BB) Dates.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Use daily or as needed. Part hair and apply to the scalp and damp or dry hair. Massage gently into hair and scalp.
Warnings
- WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF EYE CONTACT OCCURS, RINSE WITH WATER. HAIR IS FLAMMABLE. FLAMMABILITY IS INCREASED WHEN WEARING LEAVE-ON PRODUCTS OF THIS TYPE. KEEP HAIR AWAY FROM SPARKS, FLAMES OR LIT TOBACCO PRODUCTS AT ALL TIMES. IF INGESTED, CONSULT A MEDICAL PRACTITIONER. FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
Recycling info
Dispenser. Recyclable
Name and address
- TRC,
- 2511 VJ The Hague,
- Netherlands.
Return to
- Questions?
- Call 1-888-766-8784 or email customerservice@namastelabs.com
- www.orshaircare.com
Net Contents
127ml
Safety information
WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF EYE CONTACT OCCURS, RINSE WITH WATER. HAIR IS FLAMMABLE. FLAMMABILITY IS INCREASED WHEN WEARING LEAVE-ON PRODUCTS OF THIS TYPE. KEEP HAIR AWAY FROM SPARKS, FLAMES OR LIT TOBACCO PRODUCTS AT ALL TIMES. IF INGESTED, CONSULT A MEDICAL PRACTITIONER. FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020