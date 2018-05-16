Ors Hairepair Anti Breakage Strength Creme 142G

Product Description
- Hairepair Anti-Breakage Conditioning Crème
- The Problem: Daily styling abuse and chemical treatments have weakened your hair leaving your strands brittle and prone to breakage.
- The Fix: Strand Re-Fortily
- Rich in fatty acids essential for strong, healthy hair, Coconut Oil and African Baobab Oil* condition and nourish weak strands.
- *This plus the listed ingredients helps reduce breakage and nourish hair.
- The result: Helps to prevent breakage for stronger, healthy-looking hair.
- Coconut oil & baobab
- For weak & damaged hair
- Rehydrate and fortify dry, fragile hair
- Pack size: 142G
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water/Eau), Isopropyl Palmitate, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, PEG-25 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cyclopentasiloxane, Glycerin, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Adansonia Digitata (Baobab) Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, PEG-20 Hydrogenated Lanolin, Hydrolyzed Collagen, Polysorbate 60, Cetyl Alcohol, PEG-150 Stearate, Carbomer, Ceteareth-20, PEG-40 Stearate, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Benzoic Acid, Glycereth-2 Cocoate, BHT, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Citral, Citronellol, Limonene, Linalool, CI 19140 (Yellow 5), CI 15985 (Yellow 6)
Storage
Store in cool dry place at room temperature.Best Used Before the End of (BB) Dates.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Use daily or as often as needed. Apply a small amount to hair and scalp and massage. Comb through for even distribution from root to end. May also be applied directly to ends for added protection.
Warnings
- WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF EYE CONTACT OCCURS, RINSE WITH WATER. HAIR IS FLAMMABLE. FLAMMABILITY IS INCREASED WHEN WEARING LEAVE-ON PRODUCTS OF THIS TYPE. KEEP HAIR AWAY FROM SPARKS, FLAMES OR LIT TOBACCO PRODUCTS AT ALL TIMES. IF INGESTED, CONSULT A MEDICAL PRACTITIONER. FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
Name and address
- TRC,
- 2511 VJ The Hague,
- Netherlands.
Return to
- Email customerservice@namastelabs.com
- www.orshaircare.com
Net Contents
142g
Safety information
WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF EYE CONTACT OCCURS, RINSE WITH WATER. HAIR IS FLAMMABLE. FLAMMABILITY IS INCREASED WHEN WEARING LEAVE-ON PRODUCTS OF THIS TYPE. KEEP HAIR AWAY FROM SPARKS, FLAMES OR LIT TOBACCO PRODUCTS AT ALL TIMES. IF INGESTED, CONSULT A MEDICAL PRACTITIONER. FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020