Ors Olive Oil Wrap/Set Mousse 207Ml

Product Description
- Olive Oil Wrap/Set Mousse
- Infused with Coconut Oil for Restorative Shine*
- Combined with Olive Oil and the restorative power of Coconut Oil helps hair thrive and boosts shine. Perfect hold for wraps, sets, twists and defining curls.
- *This plus listed ingredients help restore shine
- Defines curls & twist-outs
- Tames frizz, adds body & fast drying
- Cruelty free
- Pack size: 207ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water/Eau), Alcohol Denat., Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Polyquaternium-11, Olive Oil PEG-7 Esters, Panthenol, Hydrolyzed Collagen, PEG-75 Lanolin, PEG-12 Dimethicone, Cetrimonium Chloride, Quaternium-80, Oleth-20, Olea Europaea (Olive Oil) Fruit Oil, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Zingber Officinale (Ginger) Root Extract, Yucca Schidigera Leaf/Root/Stem Extract, Urtica Dioica (Nettle) Extract, Equisetum Arveense Extract, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Butylene Glycol, Polysorbate 20, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid, Fragrance (Parfum), Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Citral, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Lilial, Limonene, Linalool
Storage
Store in cool dry place at room temperature.See bottle for stamped Manufacture (MFG) and Best Used Before End of (BB) Date.
Produce of
Made in the United States containing U.S. and imported ingredients
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Pump a small amount into the palm of hands and run together. Apply to wet hair and comb through for even distribution. Wrap, mold, or set the hair. Style as usual.
Warnings
- WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES AND ANY OPEN/IRRITATED SKIN. IF EYE CONTACT OCCURS, RINSE WITH WATER. HAIR IS FLAMMABLE. FLAMMABILITY IS INCREASED WHEN WEARING LEAVE-ON PRODUCTS OF THIS TYPE. KEEP HAIR AWAY FROM SPARKS, FLAMES OR LIT TOBACCO PRODUCTS AT ALL TIMES. IF INGESTED, CONSULT A MEDICAL PRACTITIONER.
Name and address
- TRC,
- 2511 VJ The Hague,
- Netherlands.
Return to
Net Contents
207ml
Safety information
