Ors Olive Oil Smooth & Hold Pudding 368G
Product Description
- Olive Oil Smooth-N-Hold Pudding
- Combined with Olive Oil and the restorative power of Coconut Oil helps hair to thrive and boosts shine. Great for long lasting hold and ideal for smoothing ponytails, defining curls and twists.
- Style & curl defining
- Infused with coconut oil for restorative shine
- Adds body, enhances curls & eliminates frizz
- Great for curl control
- Cruelty free
- Pack size: 368G
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water/Eau), Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil/Huile Minerale), Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Polyquaternium-11, Phenyl Trimethicone, PEG-12 Dimethicone, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Polysorbate 60, PEG-150 Stearate, Cetyl Alcohol, Ceteareth-20, PEG-20 Hydrogenated Lanolin, PEG-40 Stearate, Oleth-20, Carbomer, Zingber Officinale (Ginger) Root Extract, Yucca Schidigera Leaf/Root/Stem Extract, Urtica Dioica (Nettle Extract), Equisetum Arveense Extract, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Extract, Butylene Glycol, Polysorbate 20, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid, Aminomethyl Propanol, Phenoxyethanol, Benzoic Acid, Ethylhexylglycerin, Glycereth-2 Cocoate, Fragrance (Parfum), Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Benzoate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Eugenol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 19140 (Yellow 5), CI 42090 (Blue 1)
Storage
Store in cool dry place at room temperature.See jar for stamped, Best Used Before the End of (BB) date.
Produce of
Made in the United States containing U.S. and imported ingredients
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Apply to damp or dry hair. Do not rinse out. For natural styles, apply product sparingly throughout sectioned hair and also to the ends of the hair. For ponytails, brush for even distribution. Style as desired.
Warnings
- WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES AND ANY OPEN/IRRITATED SKIN. IF EYE CONTACT OCCURS, RINSE WITH WATER. HAIR IS FLAMMABLE. FLAMMABILITY IS INCREASED WHEN WEARING LEAVE-ON PRODUCTS OF THIS TYPE. KEEP AWAY FROM SPARKS, FLAMES OR LIT TOBACCO PRODUCTS AT ALL TIMES. IF INGESTED, CONSULT A MEDICAL PRACTITIONER. FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
Distributor address
- Namasté Laboratories, L.L.C.,
- Chicago,
- IL 60607.
Net Contents
368g
Safety information
