Ors Olive Oil Moisturising Sulfate Free Shampoo 370Ml
Product Description
- Olive Oil Sulphate-Free Hydrating Shampoo
- ORS™ Olive Oil Sulfate-Free Hydrating Shampoo gently cleanses without stripping the hair of its natural oils. It moisturizes, detangles and provides rich lather. Ideal for all hair types including relaxed, natural and color-treated hair.
- Gently cleanses, moisturizes and creates rich lather for relaxed, natural and color-treated hair
- Formulated without sulfates or mineral oil
- Pack size: 370ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Disodium Cocoamphodipropionate, Cocamide Mea, Cocamidoproyl Betaine, Glycerin, Citric Acid, Polyquaternium-10, Coco Glucoside, Glyceryl Oleate, Polyquaternium-7, PEG-12 Dimethicone, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract, Mentha Piperita (Peppermint) Oil, Parfum (Fragrance), Amyl Cinnamyl, Benzyl Alcohol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, Disodium EDTA, Phenoxyethanol, Benzoic Acid, Ethylhexyl Glycerin, Glycereth-2-Cocoate
Storage
Store in cool dry place at room temperature.
Produce of
Country of Origin: U.S.A.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Wet hair thoroughly. Apply to hair and work into rich lather. Rinse hair and repeat shampoo, leaving on hair 2-3 minutes. Rinse hair thoroughly and towel dry, Condition with Ors™ Olive Oil Replenishing Conditioner™.
Warnings
- WARNING: FOLLOW THE INSTRUCTIONS. AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF EYE CONTACT OCCURS, RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH WATER AND CONTACT A MEDICAL PRACTITIONER IF IRRITATION PERSISTS. FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
Name and address
- TRC,
- 2511 VJ The Hague,
- Netherlands.
Return to
Net Contents
370ml
Safety information
Using Product Information
