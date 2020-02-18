Neo G Airflow Knee Support Medium

Best support
I bought it last month. This is an amazing product.
Best knee brace I’ve used
I tore my lateral meniscus and patella ligament 3 years ago, and I needed a decent support as my knee wasn’t as stable as it once was, I went through about 5 or 6 other types and brands before trying this one, the support it afforded me made me so much more confident my knee wasn’t going to buckle, i didn’t want my extremely amateur football career to end at the ripe old age of 30!!
Great support
Bought this for a patient one month ago - we are very pleased with the support and confidence it gives to him through functional tasks.
Excellent support
I have been using Ngeo got about three or four years - very good
Great product recommended by my physio
After damaging my MCL, this product gives me stability and confidence to keep playing my favourite sports without obsessively worrying about my knee. Super comfortable yet very supportive. Would highly recommend.
Absolutely brilliant
Bought this for my holiday and it was fantastic, made life more bearable. Thank you
Really good support
Could be a bit shorter on the lower leg part so it doesn't show beneath dress/short trousers
Good quality
Great quality, great for my sour knees, helps a lot especially during jogging.
Does what it says!
Suffering from osteoarthritis in my right knee, I bought two of these knee supports a couple of weeks ago. They are by far the best supports that I have found - to the extent that I have just ordered 2 more.
1st class
It really works , comfort,stays up,supports me all day at work ( and I work 15+ hours a day)