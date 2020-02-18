By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Neo G Airflow Knee Support Medium

5(27)Write a review
image 1 of Neo G Airflow Knee Support Medium
£ 13.00
£13.00/each

Product Description

  • In Partnership with Chartered Society of Physiotherapy
  • For further information on products and more go to:
  • neo-g.com
  • neo-g.co.uk
  • Materials: Elastane, Polyamide, Silicone
  • Medical & lifestyle innovation
  • Class 1 medical device - registered as a class 1 medical device
  • Slimline, lightweight, breathable support
  • Helps strains, sprains & instability
  • Helps support injured, weak or arthritic knees
  • Support level - mild
  • Silicone top band helps reduce slipping
  • Lightweight, seamless knit fabric for an anatomical fit, comfort and durability
  • Specialist breathable fabric helps with moisture control
  • Multi zone compression
  • Provides targeted compression for optimum fit and performance
  • Support knee during sporting / occupational activities

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct heat and sunlight

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash & Care
  • Hand wash cold (do not use fabric softener). Dry flat. Do not tumble dry or dry clean. Do not bleach. Do not iron
  • How to Apply
  • Pull support over leg and into position. Smooth out any creases
  • Sizing
  • To size, measure knee circumference
  • Knee Circumference
  • 30-34 cm: 11.8-13.4 In, 34-38 cm: 13.4-15 In, 38-43 cm: 15-16.9 In, 43-48 cm: 16.9-18.9 In
  • Product Size/No.
  • S (1), M (2), L (3), XL (4)

Warnings

  • ATTENTION
  • The indications outlined may not be suitable for your condition, before use always seek medical advice from your physician. Always take advice from your physician. Always take advice on duration of usage
  • Ensure product is not uncomfortably tight and blood flow is not restricted. Avoid wearing for prolonged periods (e.g. whilst sleeping)
  • Only use on clean, intact skin. Do not use if you have a known allergy to any of the specified materials
  • Do not use if liniments, ointments, gels, creams or any other substances have been applied to affected area
  • The product should be applied as illustrated
  • If a rash develops, pain is prolonged or conditions worsen, discontinue use and consult a physician

Name and address

  • Neo G Limited,
  • Unit 8,
  • Killinghall Stone,
  • Quarry,
  • Ripon Road,
  • Killinghall,

Safety information

View more safety information

27 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Best support

5 stars

I bought it last month. This is an amazing product.

Best knee brace I’ve used

5 stars

I tore my lateral meniscus and patella ligament 3 years ago, and I needed a decent support as my knee wasn’t as stable as it once was, I went through about 5 or 6 other types and brands before trying this one, the support it afforded me made me so much more confident my knee wasn’t going to buckle, i didn’t want my extremely amateur football career to end at the ripe old age of 30!!

Great support

5 stars

Bought this for a patient one month ago - we are very pleased with the support and confidence it gives to him through functional tasks.

Excellent support

5 stars

I have been using Ngeo got about three or four years - very good

Great product recommended by my physio

5 stars

After damaging my MCL, this product gives me stability and confidence to keep playing my favourite sports without obsessively worrying about my knee. Super comfortable yet very supportive. Would highly recommend.

Absolutely brilliant

5 stars

Bought this for my holiday and it was fantastic, made life more bearable. Thank you

Really good support

4 stars

Could be a bit shorter on the lower leg part so it doesn't show beneath dress/short trousers

Good quality

5 stars

Great quality, great for my sour knees, helps a lot especially during jogging.

Does what it says!

5 stars

Suffering from osteoarthritis in my right knee, I bought two of these knee supports a couple of weeks ago. They are by far the best supports that I have found - to the extent that I have just ordered 2 more.

1st class

5 stars

It really works , comfort,stays up,supports me all day at work ( and I work 15+ hours a day)

1-10 of 27 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

