By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Medium Unfragranced Pillar Candle - White

4.5(5)Write a review
Tesco Medium Unfragranced Pillar Candle - White
£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Product Description

  • Classic white finish
  • Unfragranced
  • H15xDia.7cm
  • - Height 15cm Width 7cm Depth 7cm

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

5 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent candle

5 stars

I would highly recommend these great candles. Great price and ideal for any occasion

Long burn time

5 stars

I bought the white pillar candles to use in some lanterns. It would be good if Tesco direct stocked the cream coloured ones too.

Pillar candle

5 stars

Always happy with these candles, long lasting and good value.

Some damaged

3 stars

I bought a number of pillar candles from you as I do a lot of craft work which involves printing onto candles, unfortunately a number of candles had slight damage on them, (dints in the wax) this does affect the look of the printing so unfortunately I haven't been able to use some of them for this purpose. I ordered these on line so wasn't able to check the quality before I purchased them. But overall they are a good candle.

long lasting candle

5 stars

Good value ,3 for 2 ,excellent for large lanterns .

Usually bought next

Tesco Small Unfragranced Pillar Candle - White

£ 1.00
£1.00/each

Tesco Large Unfragranced Pillar Candle - White

£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Bryant & May Extra Long Matches Av 45 Matches

£ 1.00
£1.00/each

Tesco Small Unfragranced Pillar Candle - Ivory

£ 1.00
£1.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here