Tesco Medium Unfragranced Pillar Candle - White

Excellent candle
I would highly recommend these great candles. Great price and ideal for any occasion
Long burn time
I bought the white pillar candles to use in some lanterns. It would be good if Tesco direct stocked the cream coloured ones too.
Pillar candle
Always happy with these candles, long lasting and good value.
Some damaged
I bought a number of pillar candles from you as I do a lot of craft work which involves printing onto candles, unfortunately a number of candles had slight damage on them, (dints in the wax) this does affect the look of the printing so unfortunately I haven't been able to use some of them for this purpose. I ordered these on line so wasn't able to check the quality before I purchased them. But overall they are a good candle.
long lasting candle
Good value ,3 for 2 ,excellent for large lanterns .