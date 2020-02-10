By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Large Unfragranced Pillar Candle - White

4.5(7)Write a review
Tesco Large Unfragranced Pillar Candle - White
£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Product Description

  • Classic white finish
  • Unfragranced
  • H20xDia.7cm
  • Height 20cm
  • Width 7cm
  • Depth 7cm
  • From the Tesco Basics range, this unfragranced pillar candle is an ideal choice for any occasion. It brings a touch of simple elegance to your room, creating a subtle and warm ambiance when lit. The candle is made of a wax blend with cotton wick, which can be trimmed, as needed. You can use the candle for decorations, parties, religious purposes and more.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

7 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Perfect for creating a cosy Hygge evening!

5 stars

These candles are amazing value for the money, they last ages! I burn them each night in hurricane glass vases for about 4 hours and they last for over a month! If you gently squeeze the rim moving it inwards when soft, taking care of the hot wax, they melt perfectly. Great value and perfect for creating a cosy Hygge evening when it's cold and windy outside!

Candle, you had one job...

3 stars

The candle is too wide and the heat coming from the flame won't melt the sides. It continuosly burns downward until it hides below the rim, which doesn't look very aesthetically pleasing, and the sides eventually collapse onto the flame, or you have to cut them yourself. I like that the candle is tall, though.

Not as the shorter version as made of softer 'wax'

3 stars

Had to purchase this product because the shorter one was unavailable. This taller version is made from a much more pliable substance and the flame disappears below the rim quite quickly. The shorter version burned slower and, when cool, one could break off the 'wax' very easily therefore leaving one with a visible flame on next ignition. Not nearly as happy with this replacement.

Pillar candle

5 stars

Long lasting and would purchase again in future, recommended.

Stayed burning all night

5 stars

Bought these to put in hurricane vases ( also bought from Tesco) for my daughters wedding They stayed burning all night.

Good value

5 stars

I bought these to use at my wedding next April, I haven't lit them yet but they're the perfect size and really good value.

White candles

5 stars

Ordered through Tesco's click and collect. Was able to pick them up the next day. The items were in great condition and were bubble wrapped to avoid damage.

Usually bought next

Tesco Medium Unfragranced Pillar Candle - White

£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Bryant & May Extra Long Matches Av 45 Matches

£ 1.00
£1.00/each

Tesco Medium Unfragranced Pillar Candle - Ivory

£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Tesco Small Unfragranced Pillar Candle - Ivory

£ 1.00
£1.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here