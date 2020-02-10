Tesco Large Unfragranced Pillar Candle - White

Perfect for creating a cosy Hygge evening!
These candles are amazing value for the money, they last ages! I burn them each night in hurricane glass vases for about 4 hours and they last for over a month! If you gently squeeze the rim moving it inwards when soft, taking care of the hot wax, they melt perfectly. Great value and perfect for creating a cosy Hygge evening when it's cold and windy outside!
Candle, you had one job...
The candle is too wide and the heat coming from the flame won't melt the sides. It continuosly burns downward until it hides below the rim, which doesn't look very aesthetically pleasing, and the sides eventually collapse onto the flame, or you have to cut them yourself. I like that the candle is tall, though.
Not as the shorter version as made of softer 'wax'
Had to purchase this product because the shorter one was unavailable. This taller version is made from a much more pliable substance and the flame disappears below the rim quite quickly. The shorter version burned slower and, when cool, one could break off the 'wax' very easily therefore leaving one with a visible flame on next ignition. Not nearly as happy with this replacement.
Pillar candle
Long lasting and would purchase again in future, recommended.
Stayed burning all night
Bought these to put in hurricane vases ( also bought from Tesco) for my daughters wedding They stayed burning all night.
Good value
I bought these to use at my wedding next April, I haven't lit them yet but they're the perfect size and really good value.
White candles
Ordered through Tesco's click and collect. Was able to pick them up the next day. The items were in great condition and were bubble wrapped to avoid damage.