Cadbury Boost Bites Pouch 108G
- Energy518 kJ 124 kcal6%
- Fat6.9 g10%
- Saturates4.8 g24%
- Sugars13 g14%
- Salt0.07 g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2158 kJ
Product Description
- Milk chocolates with caramel (28 %) and biscuit (1 %) filling.
- Cocoa Life
- Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
- www.cocoalife.org
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
- Smooth caramel, with crunchy biscuit pieces and covered with Cadbury creamy milk chocolate
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 108g
Information
Ingredients
Milk, Sugar, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (from Milk), Cocoa Mass, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Humectant (Glycerol), Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin and Thiamin), Emulsifiers (E442, Sunflower Lecithin, E471), Flavourings, Salt, Thickener (Dried Cellulose), Raising Agents (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Tartaric Acid), Barley Malt Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Number of uses
Approximately 4-5 portions per bag
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
- Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Freephone 1-800 678708
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- www.cadbury.co.uk
Net Contents
108g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 6 pieces (24 g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2158 kJ
|518 kJ
|8400 kJ
|-
|516 kcal
|124 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|29 g
|6.9 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|20 g
|4.8 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|59 g
|14 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|52 g
|13 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|1.8 g
|0.4 g
|-
|Protein
|5.6 g
|1.4 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.30 g
|0.07 g
|6 g
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
