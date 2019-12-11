By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Boost Bites Pouch 108G

Cadbury Boost Bites Pouch 108G
Be Treatwise. Each 24 g contains
  • Energy518 kJ 124 kcal
    6%
  • Fat6.9 g
    10%
  • Saturates4.8 g
    24%
  • Sugars13 g
    14%
  • Salt0.07 g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2158 kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolates with caramel (28 %) and biscuit (1 %) filling.
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Smooth caramel, with crunchy biscuit pieces and covered with Cadbury creamy milk chocolate
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 108g

Information

Ingredients

Milk, Sugar, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (from Milk), Cocoa Mass, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Humectant (Glycerol), Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin and Thiamin), Emulsifiers (E442, Sunflower Lecithin, E471), Flavourings, Salt, Thickener (Dried Cellulose), Raising Agents (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Tartaric Acid), Barley Malt Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

Approximately 4-5 portions per bag

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
Net Contents

108g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 6 pieces (24 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 2158 kJ518 kJ8400 kJ
-516 kcal124 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 29 g6.9 g70 g
of which Saturates 20 g4.8 g20 g
Carbohydrate 59 g14 g260 g
of which Sugars 52 g13 g90 g
Fibre 1.8 g0.4 g-
Protein 5.6 g1.4 g50 g
Salt 0.30 g0.07 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

