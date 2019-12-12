Tesco Frozen Avocado Chunks 500G

Avocado does not appear to freeze well and, while
Avocado does not appear to freeze well and, while this product would be fine for, say, guacamole or a dish with a masking sauce, the frozen avocado is very bitter.
Green & juicy full of flavour.
Wonderful. Tried a peeled prawn, with mayonnaise sandwich, & this. Mmmmm.
Great for mashing
I've read some of the reviews and I think you have to be realistic. These are great for mashing and smoothies and easy to use. But they are delicate. I wouldn't want to eat a frozen strawberry as is - they are pretty gross when defrosted and collapse, but again, great for smoothies etc.
Great product
I bought these for the first time and thought they were great. They were double wrapped but in a resealable pack so I only took out half of them and put them back in the freezer. No waste as you often get with fresh ones that have black bits when you open them. I put them in a bowl with a little olive oil and lemon juice and put them in the microwave to defrost. Brilliant. They retained their colour and I made guacamole with them.
Frozen Avocado pears
When I first ordered these fro Tesco The chunks or rather half avocados were free flowing now they are crushed into a smaller pack and are a block . Not suitable for a solo person. I e I have always been able to buy them in France and I was so excited when Tesco started selling them. Please revert to freeflow.
Bitter & inediable
Unfortunately I found them to be bitter and inediable in comparison to fresh avocado. Regret getting two bags.
It should not be frozen, I found it really awful!
It is really awful & should not be frozen, I absolutely hated it, will never buy it again.!
So easy & handy for smoothies allowing you the con
So easy & handy for smoothies allowing you the convenience of frozen & small chunks to manage calories/ portion size.
Horrible mush , discoloured when de-frosted , vile
Horrible mush , discoloured when de-frosted , vile texture and taste . Threw it away , so disappointed , wanted to make guacamole , no chance waste of money .
Halves are better than chunks.
Not as good quality as the avacado halves. The chunks are melded together in one lump and turning brown. I mash them and have them on toast for breakfast.It is also easier to judge the quantity you want when it is halves.