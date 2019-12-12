By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Frozen Avocado Chunks 500G

2.5(30)Write a review
£ 3.00
£6.00/kg
Per 80g
  • Energy651kJ 158kcal
    8%
  • Fat15.6g
    22%
  • Saturates3.3g
    17%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 813kJ / 198kcal

Product Description

  • Avocado chunks.
  • Avocado chunks, simply frozen within hours of being expertly prepared. Individually frozen for small or large handfuls as required.
  • Carefully hand picked Frozen by our growers within hours to capture the peak of freshness.
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Storage

Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4½ hours in the fridge. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Produce of

Packed in Guatemala, Produce of Guatemala

Number of uses

Approx. 6 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy813kJ / 198kcal651kJ / 158kcal
Fat19.5g15.6g
Saturates4.1g3.3g
Carbohydrate1.9g1.5g
Sugars0.5g0.4g
Fibre3.4g2.7g
Protein1.9g1.5g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Vitamin E3.2mg (27%NRV)2.6mg (22%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains approx 6 servings.--

30 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Avocado does not appear to freeze well and, while

3 stars

Avocado does not appear to freeze well and, while this product would be fine for, say, guacamole or a dish with a masking sauce, the frozen avocado is very bitter.

Green & juicy full of flavour.

5 stars

Wonderful. Tried a peeled prawn, with mayonnaise sandwich, & this. Mmmmm.

Great for mashing

4 stars

I've read some of the reviews and I think you have to be realistic. These are great for mashing and smoothies and easy to use. But they are delicate. I wouldn't want to eat a frozen strawberry as is - they are pretty gross when defrosted and collapse, but again, great for smoothies etc.

Great product

4 stars

I bought these for the first time and thought they were great. They were double wrapped but in a resealable pack so I only took out half of them and put them back in the freezer. No waste as you often get with fresh ones that have black bits when you open them. I put them in a bowl with a little olive oil and lemon juice and put them in the microwave to defrost. Brilliant. They retained their colour and I made guacamole with them.

Frozen Avocado pears

2 stars

When I first ordered these fro Tesco The chunks or rather half avocados were free flowing now they are crushed into a smaller pack and are a block . Not suitable for a solo person. I e I have always been able to buy them in France and I was so excited when Tesco started selling them. Please revert to freeflow.

Bitter & inediable

2 stars

Unfortunately I found them to be bitter and inediable in comparison to fresh avocado. Regret getting two bags.

It should not be frozen, I found it really awful!

1 stars

It is really awful & should not be frozen, I absolutely hated it, will never buy it again.!

So easy & handy for smoothies allowing you the con

5 stars

So easy & handy for smoothies allowing you the convenience of frozen & small chunks to manage calories/ portion size.

Horrible mush , discoloured when de-frosted , vile

1 stars

Horrible mush , discoloured when de-frosted , vile texture and taste . Threw it away , so disappointed , wanted to make guacamole , no chance waste of money .

Halves are better than chunks.

3 stars

Not as good quality as the avacado halves. The chunks are melded together in one lump and turning brown. I mash them and have them on toast for breakfast.It is also easier to judge the quantity you want when it is halves.

