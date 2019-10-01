By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Casserole Vegetables 450G

4.5(7)Write a review
Tesco Casserole Vegetables 450G
£ 1.60
£3.56/kg

Offer

1/4 of a pack
  • Energy321kJ 76kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Sugars8.1g
    9%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 183kJ / 44kcal

Product Description

  • Carrot, swede, potato, leek and onion.
  • Carefully selected to be the ideal base for casseroles, just add stock.
  • Ready to Cook. Carefully selected to be the ideal base for casseroles, just add stock
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carrot, Swede, Potato, Leek, Onion.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Washed and ready to cook.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

700g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (175g)
Energy183kJ / 44kcal321kJ / 76kcal
Fat0.3g0.5g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate7.9g13.8g
Sugars4.6g8.1g
Fibre2.6g4.6g
Protein1.0g1.8g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

7 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Perfect for the job

4 stars

I have used these for a long time to make broth with but the last 2 lots only had 1 potato in compared to 6 and hardly any leek, hope this improves...but they are ideal for broth when the quantities are good.

Truly Tasty

5 stars

Added it to some diced angus beef folling the instructions on the pack (minus the veg stock as it was being added to red meat) it provided us with a truly tasty meal.

This is a great mix and so handy for a quick casse

5 stars

This is a great mix and so handy for a quick casserole or even soup. Often out of stock though.

thanks tesco ur the best

5 stars

excellent value for money cant fault tesco in a rush to cook meal for family simply put in oven and cook no need to cut and wash all done for u

Love how easy it is to use these. Bung in slow coo

5 stars

Love how easy it is to use these. Bung in slow cooker with meat of choice & stock for a gorgeous casserole

Excellent for stews, haven't found a suitable repl

5 stars

Excellent for stews, haven't found a suitable replacement

good mix veg, cut prep time half

4 stars

its a good mix fresh veg fir a quick family casserol dinner, cut my pre time half.

