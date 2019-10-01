Tesco Casserole Vegetables 450G

Perfect for the job
I have used these for a long time to make broth with but the last 2 lots only had 1 potato in compared to 6 and hardly any leek, hope this improves...but they are ideal for broth when the quantities are good.
Truly Tasty
Added it to some diced angus beef folling the instructions on the pack (minus the veg stock as it was being added to red meat) it provided us with a truly tasty meal.
This is a great mix and so handy for a quick casserole or even soup. Often out of stock though.
thanks tesco ur the best
excellent value for money cant fault tesco in a rush to cook meal for family simply put in oven and cook no need to cut and wash all done for u
Love how easy it is to use these. Bung in slow cooker with meat of choice & stock for a gorgeous casserole
Excellent for stews, haven't found a suitable replacement
good mix veg, cut prep time half
its a good mix fresh veg fir a quick family casserol dinner, cut my pre time half.