Nestle Lion Milk Multipack 4 X 42G

- Energy849kJ 203kcal10%
- Fat9.3g13%
- Saturates5.0g25%
- Sugars18.8g21%
- Salt0.19g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2023kJ
Product Description
- Filled wafer with caramel (35%) and cereals (7%) covered with milk chocolate (39%).
- Good to remember: Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
- Cocoa Plan:
- Supporting farmers for better chocolate. Working with UTZ to support cocoa farmers. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com.
- Multipack bars - Not for individual resale
- A multipack of 4 delicious bars of crispy filled wafer, chewy caramel, crunchy cereals covered in smooth milk chocolate.
- LION® was launched in th UK in 1976 by Rowntree Mackintosh under the name "Lion Bar", with the strapline "Crunch it, chew it. When you feel like a great big bite" and was soon a roaring success with consumers..
- It was first produced at the York factory in the UK before being transferred to the Fawdon factory in Newcastle in 1978.
- In 1988 is was re-branded LION® and now is available in over 40 countries worldwide.
- The LION® product with its rugged appearance and combination of crispy filled wafer, chewy caramel and crunchy cereals covered in smooth milk chocolate, has provided a substantial, multi-textural bite across the decades.
- The 1980 TV advertisements 'In the wild' featured real lions filmed on location in their natural habitat - which made for compelling viewing and was then re-enforced with the 'Wild Thing' advertisement in 1986 which again feature the king of the jungle in his natural environment.
- LION® does not contain any artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.
- Have you tried the peanut LION®?
- A delicious combination of crispy wafer with a natural peanut filling, chewy caramel, crunchy cereals and peanut pieces covered in smooth milk chocolate.
- Crispy filled wafer, chewy caramel & crunchy cereals covered in smooth milk chocolate
- No artificial colours, flavours & preservatives
- Pack size: 168g
Information
Ingredients
Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Milk, Sugar), Cocoa Butter, Palm Oil, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Maltodextrin, Skimmed Milk Powder, Wheat Starch, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Caramelised Sugar, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Thickener (Carrageenan)
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts, Nuts and Soya traces
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
Contains 4 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
Return to
- Contact us Free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- 0800 604 604 (UK)
- 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
Net Contents
4 x 42g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per bar
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2023kJ
|849kJ
|8400kJ
|10%
|-
|483kcal
|203kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|22.2g
|9.3g
|70g
|13%
|of which: saturates
|11.9g
|5.0g
|20g
|25%
|Carbohydrate
|64.6g
|27.1g
|260g
|10%
|of which: sugars
|44.8g
|18.8g
|90g
|21%
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.6g
|-
|-
|Protein
|5.4g
|2.3g
|50g
|5%
|Salt
|0.45g
|0.19g
|6g
|3%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
