Tesco Lamb Chops 550G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Preparation

To enjoy your chops at their best, take out of fridge and remove packaging 10 minutes before cooking.

For best results we recommend pan frying.

Important:

Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Tip: Add fresh sage or a sprig of rosemary to the pan for the last 2 minutes of cooking, basting occasionally, for a lovely aromatic flavour.



Grill

Instructions: Season the chops. Preheat grill until hot and place the chops under the grill for the following times:

Medium: 3-4 minutes each side.

Well done: 5-6 minutes each side.

Remove from grill and rest on a warm plate for 5 minutes.



Shallow Fry

Instructions: Lightly oil and season chops. Heat a dry frying pan until very hot and cook chops for 1 minute each side, reduce to medium heat and cook for the following times:

Medium: 1-2 minutes each side.

Well done: 4-5 minutes each side.

Remove from pan and rest on a warm plate for 5 minutes.

