By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Lamb Chops 550G

2.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Lamb Chops 550G
£ 6.50
£11.82/kg
  • Energy1521kJ 366kcal
    18%
  • Fat28.4g
    41%
  • Saturates14.4g
    72%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1014kJ / 244kcal

Product Description

  • Lamb chops.
  • From Trusted Farms. From selected and trusted farmers, our lamb is fed on a grass based diet and cared for with high welfare standards to ensure great quality and flavoursome lamb.
  • Prepared with the bone in for a richer, fuller flavour
  • Rich, tender and full of flavour
  • Bone-in
  • Grass-fed
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • Pack size: 550g

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Preparation
To enjoy your chops at their best, take out of fridge and remove packaging 10 minutes before cooking.
For best results we recommend pan frying.
Important:
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Tip: Add fresh sage or a sprig of rosemary to the pan for the last 2 minutes of cooking, basting occasionally, for a lovely aromatic flavour.

Grill
Instructions: Season the chops. Preheat grill until hot and place the chops under the grill for the following times:
Medium: 3-4 minutes each side.
Well done: 5-6 minutes each side.
Remove from grill and rest on a warm plate for 5 minutes.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Lightly oil and season chops. Heat a dry frying pan until very hot and cook chops for 1 minute each side, reduce to medium heat and cook for the following times:
Medium: 1-2 minutes each side.
Well done: 4-5 minutes each side.
Remove from pan and rest on a warm plate for 5 minutes.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. or New Zealand, Origin the U.K. or New Zealand

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrosting: Defrost thoroughly in the fridge before use. Once defrosted use on the same day. Do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

550g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 typical chops (150g)
Energy1014kJ / 244kcal1521kJ / 366kcal
Fat18.9g28.4g
Saturates9.6g14.4g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein18.5g27.8g
Salt0.3g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

I think these are OK. I have bought them several

3 stars

I think these are OK. I have bought them several times. Wouldn't buy them every week, but does the job for a change now and then.

far too thinly cut needs to be twice as thick

2 stars

far too thinly cut needs to be twice as thick

I would have preferred to pay more and had larger chops

3 stars

Nothing more to say

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Baby Potatoes 750G

£ 1.50
£2.00/kg

Tesco Mint Sauce 185G

£ 0.55
£0.30/100g

Offer

Tesco 8 Pork Loin Steaks 1.08Kg

£ 5.00
£4.63/kg

Offer

Tesco Lamb Leg Steaks 450G

£ 5.50
£12.23/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here