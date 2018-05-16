Lindt Lindor Advent Calendar 300G

Product Description
- Assorted Chocolate Truffles with a Smooth Melting Filling
- Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
- Lindt Sustainability
- www.lindt.com
- Wherever and whenever you take a Lindor moment, it just seems to make life feel so much more sublime.
- When you unwrap Lindor and break its delicate chocolate shell the irresistibly smooth filling starts to melt, gently carrying you away in a moment of bliss.
- Lindor created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers.
- Passion and love for chocolate since 1845.
- You choose the moment, we'll provide the bliss
- Both carton & plastic are recyclable please recycle where possible
- Irresistibly Smooth
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya
- May Contain: Hazelnuts, Nuts
Storage
Highly meltableKeep cool Store in a cool and dry place
Recycling info
Box. Widely Recycled Insert. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Manufactured by:
- Lindt & Sprüngli Spa,
- 21056 Induno Olona (VA),
- Italy.
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- United Kingdom:
Distributor address
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- United Kingdom:
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
Return to
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- United Kingdom:
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
- Republic of Ireland:
- PO BOX 13038,
- Dublin 18.
Net Contents
300g ℮
- Irresistibly Smooth
- 12 x Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles with a Smooth Melting Filling
- 4 x Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles with a Smooth Melting White Filling
- 4 x Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles with a Smooth Melting Coconut Filling
- 4 x Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles with Salt Crystals (Fleur de Sel) and a Smooth Melting Caramel Filling
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 32% minimum, Milk Solids: 21% minimum
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya
- May Contain: Hazelnuts, Nuts
Storage
- Highly meltableKeep cool Store in a cool and dry place
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g: Energy 2587 kJ / 623 kcal Fat 47 g - of which saturates 34 g Carbohydrate 44 g - of which sugars 42 g Protein 5.0 g Salt 0.17 g
Information
Ingredients
Information
Ingredients
Information
Ingredients
