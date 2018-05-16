By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lindt Lindor Advent Calendar 300G

image 1 of Lindt Lindor Advent Calendar 300G
£ 10.00
£3.34/100g

Product Description

  • Assorted Chocolate Truffles with a Smooth Melting Filling
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
  • Lindt Sustainability
  • www.lindt.com
  • Wherever and whenever you take a Lindor moment, it just seems to make life feel so much more sublime.
  • When you unwrap Lindor and break its delicate chocolate shell the irresistibly smooth filling starts to melt, gently carrying you away in a moment of bliss.
  • Lindor created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers.
  • Passion and love for chocolate since 1845.
  • You choose the moment, we'll provide the bliss
  • Both carton & plastic are recyclable please recycle where possible
  • Irresistibly Smooth
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya
  • May Contain: Hazelnuts, Nuts

Storage

Highly meltableKeep cool Store in a cool and dry place

Recycling info

Box. Widely Recycled Insert. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Manufactured by:
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Spa,
  • 21056 Induno Olona (VA),
  • Italy.
  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • United Kingdom:

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • United Kingdom:
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • United Kingdom:
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • Republic of Ireland:
  • PO BOX 13038,
  • Dublin 18.

Net Contents

300g ℮

    • Irresistibly Smooth
    • 12 x Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles with a Smooth Melting Filling
    • 4 x Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles with a Smooth Melting White Filling
    • 4 x Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles with a Smooth Melting Coconut Filling
    • 4 x Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles with Salt Crystals (Fleur de Sel) and a Smooth Melting Caramel Filling

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 32% minimum, Milk Solids: 21% minimum

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya
    • May Contain: Hazelnuts, Nuts

    Storage

    • Highly meltableKeep cool Store in a cool and dry place

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g:
    Energy 2587 kJ / 623 kcal
    Fat 47 g
    - of which saturates 34 g
    Carbohydrate 44 g
    - of which sugars 42 g
    Protein 5.0 g
    Salt 0.17 g
    • Irresistibly Smooth
    • 12 x Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles with a Smooth Melting Filling
    • 4 x Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles with a Smooth Melting White Filling
    • 4 x Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles with a Smooth Melting Coconut Filling
    • 4 x Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles with Salt Crystals (Fleur de Sel) and a Smooth Melting Caramel Filling

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 32% minimum, Milk Solids: 21% minimum

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya
    • May Contain: Hazelnuts, Nuts

    Storage

    • Highly meltableKeep cool Store in a cool and dry place

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g:
    Energy 2607 kJ / 628 kcal
    Fat 48 g
    - of which saturates 35 g
    Carbohydrate 44 g
    - of which sugars 43 g
    Protein 5.0 g
    Salt 0.20 g
    • Irresistibly Smooth
    • 12 x Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles with a Smooth Melting Filling
    • 4 x Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles with a Smooth Melting White Filling
    • 4 x Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles with a Smooth Melting Coconut Filling
    • 4 x Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles with Salt Crystals (Fleur de Sel) and a Smooth Melting Caramel Filling

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Caramel 2.1% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cream Powder, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt Crystals (Fleur De Sel) (0.24%), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Natural Flavouring, Salt Powder, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 32% minimum, Milk Solids: 21% minimum

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya
    • May Contain: Hazelnuts, Nuts

    Storage

    • Highly meltableKeep cool Store in a cool and dry place

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g:
    Energy 2589 kJ / 623 kcal
    Fat 47 g
    - of which saturates 35 g
    Carbohydrate 43 g
    - of which sugars 42 g
    Protein 4.9 g
    Salt 0.45 g
    • Irresistibly Smooth
    • 12 x Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles with a Smooth Melting Filling
    • 4 x Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles with a Smooth Melting White Filling
    • 4 x Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles with a Smooth Melting Coconut Filling
    • 4 x Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles with Salt Crystals (Fleur de Sel) and a Smooth Melting Caramel Filling

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Desiccated Coconut (1.1%), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Natural Flavouring, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 32% minimum, Milk Solids: 21% minimum

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya
    • May Contain: Hazelnuts, Nuts

    Storage

    • Highly meltableKeep cool Store in a cool and dry place

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g:
    Energy 2604 kJ / 627 kcal
    Fat 48 g
    - of which saturates 35 g
    Carbohydrate 43 g
    - of which sugars 42 g
    Protein 5.0 g
    Salt 0.20 g

