Airwick Air Freshener Aerosol Pure White Vanilla 250 Ml

- Flammable
DANGER CAUTION: Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container - May burst if heated. Keep out of reach of children and pets. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do - continue rinsing. Use only as directed. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling contents can be harmful or fatal. Do not breathe aerosol. Use only in well ventilated areas. CONTAINS: 1-(1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8-Octahydro-2,3,8,8-tetramethyl-2-naphthalenyl)ethanone, Benzyl salicylate and Linalool. May produce an allergic reaction DANGER SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY