Airwick Air Freshener Aerosol Pure White Vanilla 250 Ml

Airwick Air Freshener Aerosol Pure White Vanilla 250 Ml
£ 3.00
£12.00/litre

Product Description

  • Pure White Vanilla
  • For ingredients: www.rbeuroinfo.com
  • With its new formula with no added water, Air Wick Pure neutralises odours with no water fall down and diffuses a fresh a wonderful fragrance in your home. Enhance your home with the sweet floral aroma of White Vanilla, evoking the purity and delicacy of an orchid, the flower from which this flavour derives. No added water, Neutralises odours, Just fragrance, no wet spray.
  • No added water
  • Neutralises odours
  • Just fragrance, no wet spray
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Produce of

Made in E.U

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use: Hold can upright and aim away from body, pull trigger firmly and spray towards the centre of the room.

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container - May burst if heated. Keep out of reach of children and pets. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do - continue rinsing. Use only as directed. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling contents can be harmful or fatal. Do not breathe aerosol.
  • Use only in well ventilated areas.
  • CONTAINS: 1-(1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8-Octahydro-2,3,8,8-tetramethyl-2-naphthalenyl)ethanone, Benzyl salicylate and Linalool.
  • May produce an allergic reaction
  • DANGER
  • SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY

Return to

  • Reckitt Benckiser,
  • UK - PO Box 4044,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 0NS.
  • Tel: 0845 769 7079
  • ROI - Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Tel: 01 661 7318
  • www.airwick.co.uk

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Flammable
View more safety information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Love it. It's the best air freshener ever.

5 stars

This is the best Air Freshener I have ever used. I use it in all my rooms, especially the bathroom. It eliminates the smells not just covering them up. It doesn't wet anything when sprayed. All the fragrances are lovely and not overpowering. My favourite at the moment is the white vanilla but I change the fragrances with the seasons. Roll on for the Christmas fragrance!

